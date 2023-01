The Newton County Career and Technical Center offers students the opportunity to take the ACT WorkKeys Assessments. The results will show prospective employers the students’ performance on the workplace skills required for the 21st Century job market.

The 2022-23 Silver Level scorers include front row from left: Jorden Williams, Kylee Strait, Natalie Allen, and Courtney Palmer; back row from left: Roaman Bender, Dalton Barrett, Cos Towner, Brian Todd, Dominic Bell, and Andrew Federick.