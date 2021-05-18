The Newton County Career and Technical Center hosted an Awards Night to celebrate the accomplishments of these students for the 2020-21 school year front row from left: Diamond Miller, Jazmine Williams, Lexi Beckham, Alyssa McMullan, Morgan Massey, Reagan Tolbird, Ellie Winter, Maya Olmstead, and Marilyn Tullos; back row from left: Chyann Parker, Jaylynn Briscoe, Jaxon Edwards, Landon McConnell, Kase Loper, Lee Burks, Drew Stevens, Devin Cunningham, Creek Smith, Chris Lee, and Josi Johnson. Also recognized for during the night were: Jayvis Craft, Wilson Jackson, Graham Lewis, Alexiyah Little, Gabe McCarty, and Kyler Walker.