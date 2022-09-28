After getting their first win of the season last week against Union, Newton County coach Bobby Bass was hoping to see his Cougars build on that win.

But according to Bass, the Cougars took two steps backward as they dropped a 28-19 decision to Sumrall on Friday night.

The Cougars fall to 1-4 on the season and will host Richland on Friday.

Bass was more than a little upset at how his team played.

“They are the worst team we have played so far, and I’m perplexed and confused at how we played,” Bass said. “We played awful, and it was kind of how we practiced all week. We won one football game, and it was like, that’s enough for us. We beat Union, and practice was terrible on Monday and Tuesday, and Wednesday was even worse. We got what we deserved. We didn’t play with a lot of pride. I just don’t know what team I will get from week to week. We are the epitome of inconsistency.”

The Cougars got on the board first midway through the first quarter as they drove 51 yards in six plays as Kimari Brown scored on a 3-yard run. Cade Mangum kicked the PAT and County led 7-0, a score that held until halftime.

But the tide started to turn in the second half as Sumrall got the opening kick and went 64 yards in nine plays and scored on a 3-yard run. The PAT was good to tie the game at 7-7.

After a three and out by the Newton County offense, Sumrall hit a big play as they completed a 71-yard drive with a 51-yard touchdown pass to go up 14-7.

After a Newton County punt, the Bobcats hit another big pass play, this time hitting a 71-yard touchdown pass to go up 21-7.

After recovering the ensuing kick, the Bobcats went 30 yards in five plays and scored on a 9-yard run on the first play of the fourth quarter to go up 28-7.

“They hurt us with power in the box,” Bass said. “We had ends running up field and they kicked us out all night. I loaded the box to stop the run, and we aren’t disciplined enough to cover somebody man-to-man. We just don’t have the discipline to do our job on every play. And these are supposedly our guys who are our top players, and they aren’t making plays. I can get young kids to do the same thing as the old players. Right now, every position on defense is up for grabs. We are just playing really bad football right now.”

After swapping punts, County scored on its next two possessions. The first was a 20-yard pass from Grey Hale to Tylan McNichols to cut the score to 28-13.

After recovering the ensuing kick, Hale hit Ethan Bounds on a 45-yard pass to put the Cougars at the 1. Hale then scored from 1 yard out, and the try for two failed for the final margin of 28-19.

The Cougars had 172 yards passing and 67 rushing for 239 yards of total offense. Hale was 13-of-21 passing for 172 yards with one TD and one interception. Kamari Brown led the rushing attack with 35 yards on eight carries while L.T. Phillips had 24 yards on nine carries.

Tylan McNichols, Bobby Little and L.J. Cole led the defense with seven tackles while Cooper Johnson, Caleb Parkman, Kale Davis, Byron Little and Brown each had five tackles apiece. Cade Clark and Charlie Carmichael each had four tackles apiece.