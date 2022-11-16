Newton County football coach Bobby Bass knew his defense had its work cut out for them against Poplarville.

He was right as the Hornets jumped out to a 35-0 lead and cruised to a 49-21 win over the Cougars on Friday night in the second round of the Class 4A playoffs.

Newton County finishes the season with a 5-6 record while Poplarville improves to 11-1.

Bass said in the end the Hornets were just better on offense.

“They are really good,” Bass said. “I have scratched my head wondering what we could have done on defense to stop them. The only thing I can think of is you have to be really big up front to stop them. I thought we had a pretty good scheme, but they just have so many people at the point of attack. You can have it stuffed and they bounce it and still have guys coming at you. I’m extremely proud of what we accomplished and it’s all about matchups win the playoffs. I expect us to have a great offseason and we have to get bigger and stronger.”

Poplarville got the ball to start the game and wasted little time getting down the field as they went 80 yards in nine plays, scoring on a 1-yard run to go up 7-0 early.

Newton County put together a good drive of its own to start the game as they went 13 plays but missed a 31-yard field goal.

Poplarville again went 80 yards in just four plays and scored on a 1-yard run to go up 14-0.

Newton County gave the ball back to the Hornets when a Gray Hale pass was tipped at the line and intercepted. Four plays later, the Hornets scored on a 10-yard run to go up 21-0 early in the second quarter.

County gave Poplarville a short field on the next possession when a fake punt failed on fourth down. Six plays later, Poplarville scored on a 12-yard run to go up 28-0.

County then turned the ball over on downs at the Poplarville 35. The Hornets then went 65 yards in four plays and scored on a 17-yard run to go up 35-0.

The Cougars scored right before the half as they went 50 yards in five plays and scored when Hale hit Kamari Brown on a 27-yard touchdown pass with 25.7 seconds left in the half. Cade Mangum hit the PAT and County led 35-7 at the half.

“We went in at halftime and made some adjustments,” Bass said. ‘We had been trying to play an even front and went to a 5-2 kind of look. We actually made them punt one time and that’s something they don’t do a lot. They only have us two formations all night but it’s just a very difficult offense to defend. It’s very simple but it’s difficult to defend. They have 24 seniors and were easily the biggest team we saw on both sides of the ball.”

Newton County got the ball to start the second half and put together an impressive 18-play drive and scored on a 1-yard quarterback sneak by Hale. Mangum’s PAT cut the Poplarville lead to 35-14 with 5:14 left in the third.

After swapping punts, Poplarville scored on a 77-yard run to go back up 42-14 with 9:15 left in the game.

Newton County then went 62 yards in nine plays and scored on a 2-yard run. Mangum’s PAT was good to cut the lead to 42-21.

The Hornets added one last score for the final margin of 49-21.

“I thought we showed a lot of growth this year and I’m proud of that,” Bass said. “I don’t really care about the won-loss record. We have played a really tough schedule and I’m a big believer in that. I looked out on defense at one point and we had seven freshmen and sophomores out there. We have had some kids come a long way. Even some of the older guys grew this year. I think early in the year, those guys had never been in that role and it took them half of the season to learn to be that guy.”

Poplarville had 493 yards rushing as Evan Jarvis ran for 252 yards on 16 carries. Maurice Travis ran for 174 yards on 12 carries.

Newton County had 197 yards rushing and 168 passing for 365 yards of total offense. Hale was 16-of-27 passing for 168 yards with one TD and one interception. Kamari Brown had 73 yards on 16 carries while L.T. Phillips had 55 yards on 10 carries. Tylan McNichols had 10 catches for 107 yards while Brown had two catches for 26 yards.