Newton County's COVID-19 cases have risen by a total of 17 over the last two days, putting the county's total number of cases at 452 since March 11 through July 21.
Currently, there have been a total of 10 deaths in the county with seven cases in long-term care facilities.
Here is the breakdown of the local numbers by day:
Dates: Cases total-Change
June 21: 323-0
June 22: 324-1
June 23: 326-2
June 24: 325-(-1)
June 25: 326-1
June 26: 330-4
June 27: 329-(-1)
June 28: 329-0
June 29: 328-(-1)
June 30: 328-0
July 01: 332-4
July 02: 338-6
July 03: 339-1
July 04: 339-0
July 05: 339-0
July 06: 347-8
July 07: 352-5
July 08: 357-5
July 09: 367-10
July 10: 375-8
July 11: 376-1
July 12: 377-1
July 13: 379-2
July 14: 384-5
July 15: 390-6
July 16: 408-18
July 17: 416-8
July 18: 435-19
July 19: 435-0
July 20: 442-7
July 21: 452-10