Newton County's COVID-19 cases have risen by a total of 17 over the last two days, putting the county's total number of cases at 452 since March 11 through July 21.

Currently, there have been a total of 10 deaths in the county with seven cases in long-term care facilities.

Here is the breakdown of the local numbers by day:

Dates: Cases total-Change

June 21: 323-0

June 22: 324-1

June 23: 326-2

June 24: 325-(-1)

June 25: 326-1

June 26: 330-4

June 27: 329-(-1)

June 28: 329-0

June 29: 328-(-1)

June 30: 328-0

July 01: 332-4

July 02: 338-6

July 03: 339-1

July 04: 339-0

July 05: 339-0

July 06: 347-8

July 07: 352-5

July 08: 357-5

July 09: 367-10

July 10: 375-8

July 11: 376-1

July 12: 377-1

July 13: 379-2

July 14: 384-5

July 15: 390-6

July 16: 408-18

July 17: 416-8

July 18: 435-19

July 19: 435-0

July 20: 442-7

July 21: 452-10