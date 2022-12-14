The Newton County boys soccer team picked up three big division wins last week, including a pair of mercy-rule wins.

The Cougars beat Northeast Lauderdale 3-2 in a tight contest on Tuesday and then swept Louisville in a doubleheader, winning 7-0 and 8-1 on Thursday.

Newton County has a pair of big games as they head to the holiday break as they will host Kosciusko on Tuesday and then play at West Lauderdale on Thursday in a pair of division 4-4A contests.

County boys 3, Northeast Lauderdale 2

The Cougars took a tough one-goal win over the Trojans in division play last week.

Holdyn McConnell had Newton County’s first goal on an assist by Tate Baucum. Collier Mangum scored the second goal unassisted while Cade Mangum scored the game-winning goal on an assist by Cade Cooley.

“The boys are now 4-0 in district with two big district games coming up this week versus Kosciusko and West Lauderdale,” coach Will Thompson said.

County boys 7, Louisville 0

The Cougars took a mercy-rule win over the Wildcats in division play last week in the first game of a double-header.

Cade Cooley scored the first goal on an assist by Brian Sanchez while Cole Tadlock got goal No. 2 on an assist from Cooley. Sanchez then got in on the scoring with an assist from Tadlock to make it 3-0. Cade Mangum then scored back-to-back goals with assists by Cooley and Tate Baucum. Collier Mangum then made it 6-0 with an assist by Cooley, his third of the game. Sanchez then finished out the game with his second goal of the game.

County boys 8, Louisville 1

The Cougars completed the doubleheader sweep as they took another mercy-rule win over the Wildcats.

Cade Mangum scored the first two goals with the first on an assist by Cole Tadlock. Cade Cooley then scored County’s third goal with an assist by Collier Mangum, who then scored his first goal with an assist from Brian Sanchez. Caden Chaney then got in on the scoring with a penalty kick. Cade Mangum scored again for his third goal of the game while Tate Baucum them scored with an assist from Carlos Aguilar, who then finished the blowout with a goal of his own.

County girls 3, Northeast Lauderdale 2

The Lady Cougars took a tough one-goal win against the Lady Trojans last week in their only games.

"We had a tough game against NEL,” coach Sara Thompson said. “They did a great job of making it difficult for us to score and capitalized on their chances when they had them. I was pleased to see our girls fight to get a goal in overtime to secure the win.”

No individual scorers were available.