Listed below are the Mississippi Court of Appeals decisions for April 06, 2021:

Mississippi Court of Appeals April 06, 2021

McCarty, David Neil, J. X 2020-KA-00159-COA - Corey Pittman a/k/a Corey Pitman a/k/a Coriey Pittman a/k/a Corey Deonte Pittman v. State of Mississippi; Amite Circuit Court; LC Case #: 19-KR-056(A)-B; Ruling Date: 02/20/2020; Ruling Judge: Debra Blackwell; Majority Opinion: McCarty, J. Disposition: Affirmed. Amite County taxed with costs of appeal. Votes: Barnes, C.J., Wilson, P.J., Greenlee, Westbrooks, McDonald, Lawrence, Smith and Emfinger, JJ., Concur. Carlton, P.J., Concurs in Result Only Without Separate Written Opinion.

Lawrence, Anthony N., J. X 2020-CA-00018-COA

- Mitchell Maddox, Sr. and Walterine H. Maddox v. Mike Maddox, Christopher Michael Sullivan, Amanda Sullivan and Deanna Maddox a/k/a Deanna Carr Maddox; Simpson Chancery Court; LC Case #: 64CH1:13-cv-00321-DS; Ruling Date: 12/04/2019; Ruling Judge: David Shoemake; Majority Opinion: Lawrence, J. Disposition: Affirmed. Appellants taxed with costs of appeal. Votes: Barnes, C.J., Wilson, P.J., Greenlee, Westbrooks, McDonald, McCarty, Smith and Emfinger, JJ., Concur. Carlton, P.J., Not Participating.

Westbrooks, Latrice A., J. X 2019-CP-01311-COA

- Donald Brown a/k/a Donald J. Brown v. State of Mississippi; Tishomingo Circuit Court; LC Case #: CR19-156; Ruling Date: 08/06/2019; Ruling Judge: Paul Funderburk; Majority Opinion: Westbrooks, J. Disposition: Affirmed. Tishomingo County taxed with costs of appeal. Votes: Barnes, C.J., Carlton and Wilson, P.JJ., Greenlee, McDonald, Lawrence, McCarty, Smith and Emfinger, JJ., Concur.

Barnes, Donna M., C.J. XX 2019-CP-01026-COA

- Jerrell Thomas a/k/a Jerrell Jerome Thomas a/k/a Jerrell J. Hinton v. State of Mississippi; Forrest Circuit Court; LC Case #: H19-0103; Ruling Date: 09/25/2019; Ruling Judge: Robert Helfrich; Majority Opinion: Barnes, C.J. Disposition: Reversed and Remanded. Forrest County taxed with costs of appeal. Votes: Carlton, P.J., Greenlee, Westbrooks, McDonald, Lawrence and McCarty, JJ., Concur. Wilson, P.J., Dissents With Separate Written Opinion, Joined by Smith, J. Emfinger, J., Not Participating. Dissenting Opinion: J. Wilson, P.J. Votes: Smith, J., Joins This Opinion.

EN BANC 2019-SA-01206-COA

- St. Dominic-Jackson Memorial Hospital v. Mississippi Division of Medicaid and Drew Snyder, in his Official Capacity as Executive Director of Mississippi Division of Medicaid; Hinds Chancery Court 1st District; LC Case #: 25CH1:17-cv-00271; Ruling Date: 07/02/2019; Ruling Judge: Denise Owens; Disposition: The motion for rehearing is denied. Carlton, P.J., Smith and Emfinger, JJ., not participating.

EN BANC 2019-KA-01467-COA