An early morning fire on Long Street in Union Jan. 23 around 3 a.m. resulted in heavy damage from fire, smoke and water to a single story home.

One of the occupants escaped by knocking out a window and jumping outside, according to emergency workers on the scene. The other occupants were not home at the time of the fire. Fire departments from Union, Decatur and Beulah Hubbard responded to fire but were challenged by extreme cold temperatures and fire in the attic which resulted in a partial roof collapse. Other agencies that assisted were Union Police Department, CareMed Ambulance service, Newton County EMA, Center Point Energy (Gas), Mississippi Power and Newton County Sheriff’s Office. The victim was taken to Laird Hospital in Union and was treated for smoke and heat inhalation. She was then transferred to a burn unit in Jackson for treatment. The cause of the fire is has not yet been released at this time.