The following are 911 calls reported for August 12-18 in Newton County by the Newton County Dispatch Office.
Nature of Call-Total Calls Received
911 False Call (12)
911 Repeat Call (1)
911 Transfer (6)
Alarm Fire (2)
Alarm Burglary (8)
Alarm Medical (2)
Animal Call (6)
Be On Look Out (1)
Burglary/Robbery (1)
Call For An Officer (7)
Controlled Burn (2)
Disturbance (9)
Domestic (2)
Escort (1)
Fight (1)
Fire Gas Leak/Spill (1)
Fire Mutual Aid (1)
Fire Smell of Smoke (1)
Law Mutual Aid (1)
Abdominal Pain (6)
Altered Level Of Consciousness (4)
Bleeding (1)
Breathing Difficulty (16)
Cardiac Issues (9)
Diabetic Issues (2)
Fall Injury (9)
General Medical (40)
Gun Shot Wound (1)
Lifting Assistance (1)
Psychiatric Issues (3)
Seizure (1)
Possible Stroke/Stroke Symptoms (3)
Medical Transfer (17)
Unknown Medical (1)
Medical Unresponsive (6)
Wait & Return Patient (2)
MVA With Injuries (12)
MVA With No Injuries (6)
Noise Complaint (2)
On Minor Detail (5)
Pager Test (1)
Prisoner Transport (1)
Property Damage (1)
Reckless Driver (3)
Repossess of Property (1)
Report (13)
Retrieving Item (1)
Safety Check Point/Road Block (1)
Road Closed (1)
Road Hazard (1)
Serving Papers (4)
Shots Fired (1)
Stranded Motorist (3)
Suspicious Activity (11)
Traffic Stops (61)
Transport Subject (2)
Trespassing (1)
Abandoned Vehicle (1)
Disabled Vehicle (2)
Welfare Check (3)