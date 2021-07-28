Services for Miss Marlee Frances Savell will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021 at Beulah Baptist Church. Burial will be held in Lawrence Cemetery. The Rev. Pup Rogers and Rev. Gary Rivers will officiate.

Visitation will be held 5-7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021 at Milling Funeral Home of Union.