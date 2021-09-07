Listed below are the Mississippi Court of Appeals decisions for September 07, 2021:

Westbrooks, Latrice A., J.

X 2020-CP-01011-COA

Lee Amerson a/k/a Lee Tommie Amerson a/k/a Lee T. Amerson v. State of Mississippi; Lauderdale Circuit Court; LC Case #: 20-cv-060 (BB); Ruling Date: 08/26/2020; Ruling Judge: Robert Bailey; Majority Opinion: Westbrooks, J. Disposition: Affirmed. Lauderdale County taxed with costs of appeal. Votes: Barnes, C.J., Carlton, P.J., Greenlee, McDonald, Lawrence, McCarty and Emfinger, JJ., Concur. Wilson, P.J., Concurs in Part and in the Result Without Separate Written Opinion. Smith, J., Not Participating.

Barnes, Donna M., C.J.

X 2020-CA-00405-COA

Patrick M. O'Brien v. Rose Marie Pegues, Isaac Daniel Scott, Vivian Aurita Chatmon, Edward Logan Scott, III, Willena Vernetta White, Octavia Lynne Pack and Claudette Development, LLC; Bolivar Chancery Court 2nd District; LC Case #: 2016-0304; Ruling Date: 02/19/2020; Ruling Judge: Catherine Farris-Carter; Majority Opinion: Barnes, C.J. Disposition: Affirmed. Appellant taxed with costs of appeal. Votes: Carlton and Wilson, P.JJ., Greenlee, Westbrooks, McDonald, Lawrence, Smith and Emfinger, JJ., Concur. McCarty, J., Concurs in Part and in the Result Without Separate Written Opinion.

EN BANC

2019-CC-00556-COA

Nathan Fisher v. Jackson County Sheriff's Department; Jackson Circuit Court; LC Case #: 2018-00,037 (1); Ruling Date: 02/19/2019; Ruling Judge: Stephen Simpson; Disposition: The motion for rehearing is denied. Barnes, C.J., Westbrooks, McDonald and McCarty, JJ., would grant. Lawrence, J., not participating.

EN BANC

2020-CP-00053-COA

Michael Henry Hearn a/k/a Michael Henry Hern a/k/a Michael Hern v. State of Mississippi; Oktibbeha Circuit Court; LC Case #: 2012-0141-CVH; Ruling Date: 12/19/2019; Ruling Judge: Lee Howard; Disposition: The motion for rehearing is denied. Smith, J., not participating.