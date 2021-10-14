Listed below are the Mississippi Supreme Court decisions for the week of October 14, 2021:

Coleman, Josiah Dennis, J.

X 2020-CA-01300-SCT

Ken Rogers v. Estate of Costas Pavlou; Hinds Circuit Court 1st District; LC Case #: 25CI1:20-cv-00034; Ruling Date: 11/05/2020; Ruling Judge: David Chandler; Majority Opinion: Coleman, J. Disposition: Affirmed. Appellant taxed with costs of appeal. Votes: Randolph, C.J., Kitchens and King, P.JJ., Maxwell, Beam, Chamberlin, Ishee and Griffis, JJ., Concur.

EN BANC

2020-KA-00335-SCT

Johnny Nevels a/k/a Johnny Waye Nevels a/k/a Johnny Wayne Nevels v. State of Mississippi; Warren Circuit Court; LC Case #: 17,0271 CRC; Ruling Date: 03/20/2020; Ruling Judge: M. Chaney, Jr.; Disposition: The motion for rehearing filed by Appellant is denied. Kitchens and King, P.JJ., and Coleman, J., would grant.

EN BANC

2021-M-00579-SCT

Stephanie Barnes, Individually and on Behalf of All the Wrongful Death Beneficiaries, and Heirs of Law of DeMarcus Brown, Deceased v. The City of McComb, Mississippi and The City of McComb Police Department; Pike Circuit Court; LC Case #: 57CI1:20-cv-00069; Ruling Date: 05/07/2021; Ruling Judge: Michael Taylor; Disposition: The Motion for Enlargement of Time to File Answer of the City of McComb, Mississippi, filed by counsel for the Respondents is granted. The Petition for Interlocutory Appeal filed by counsel for Petitioner is denied. To Deny Interlocutory Appeal: Randolph, C.J., King, P.J., Coleman, Maxwell, Beam and Ishee, JJ. To Grant Interlocutory Appeal: Kitchens, P.J., Chamberlin and Griffis, JJ. Order entered 10/8/21.

EN BANC

2021-M-00836-SCT

State of Mississippi v. Caleb Corrothers a/k/a Caleb Carrothers a/k/a Calbe Carother a/k/a Caleb L. Carrothers a/k/a Caleb Corothers a/k/a Calab Carothers; Lafayette Circuit Court; LC Case #: L17-309; Ruling Date: 07/01/2021; Ruling Judge: Grady Tollison, III; Disposition: On the en banc Court's own motion and pending the Court's ruling on the State's Petition to Appeal from Interlocutory Order, proceedings in the trial court should be stayed; the October 12, 2021, evidentiary hearing before the trial court is cancelled; and Corrothers and the State are ordered not to contact any jurors until further order of this Court. Entered: 10/5/2021.