Arrests

The following arrests were reported for December 2-8 in Newton County. This report was compiled from the daily blotter at the Newton County Jail. All suspects should be presumed innocent until found guilty in a court of law. Newton County Sheriff Department Mack K. Dean, 61, Gautier, arrested 12/4/22, bond surrender Matthew S. Ezelle, 31, Decatur, arrested 12/6/22, possession of controlled substance Cody A. Embrey, 28, Chunky, arrested 12/6/22, capital murder, contributing to delinquency or neglect, permits the continuing physical or sexual abuse of a child Decatur Police Department Brandon K. Farmer, 29, Decatur, arrested 12/7/22, DUI-1st offense, reckless driving Union Police Department Denise Chamblee, 40, arrested 12/2/22, possession of paraphernalia Ronald D. Gates, 31, Paulding, arrested 12/8/22, possession of controlled substance Terrill Fisher, 49, Union, arrested 12/12/22, shoplifting Newton Police Department Jeremy O. Billups, 39, Newton, arrested 12/4/22, domestic violence-simple assault Jerrell L. Henry, 38, Decatur, arrested 12/8/22, failure to yield to blue lights, revoked or suspended license, careless driving, disobedience of traffic control devices, DUI-2nd offense Mississippi Highway Patrol Leon T. Lewis, 28, Conehatta, arrested 12/2/22, DUI-1st offense, no insurance, speeding, child endangerment-1st offense, child restraint Robert M. Ellington, 41, West, MS, arrested 12/2/22, DUI-1st offense, possession of marijuana in motor vehicle Damien D. Holden, 36, Decatur, arrested 12/6/22, DUI-other substance, speeding The following arrests were reported for December 5-12 in Neshoba County. This report was compiled from the daily blotter at the Neshoba County Detention Center. Neshoba County Detention Center Zachary Brian Adams, 22, Newton, arrested 12/5/22, public drunk Dillon Anthony Copeland, 28, Union, arrested 12/8/22, disturbance of family Mellisa Comans, 49, Collinsville, arrested 12/10/22, failure to appear Christopher Carlton Dorman, 27, Union, arrested 12/11/22, failure to appear Questions or concerns about the weekly arrest report can be sent to bmaze@newtoncountyappeal.com. If you have any information about a crime, call the East Mississippi Crime Stoppers line at 855-485-TIPS (8477). Callers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for up to a $1,000 reward if the tip leads to an arrest.

