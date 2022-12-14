The following arrests were reported for December 2-8 in Newton County. This report was compiled from the daily blotter at the Newton County Jail. All suspects should be presumed innocent until found guilty in a court of law.
Newton County Sheriff Department
Mack K. Dean, 61, Gautier, arrested 12/4/22, bond surrender
Matthew S. Ezelle, 31, Decatur, arrested 12/6/22, possession of controlled substance
Cody A. Embrey, 28, Chunky, arrested 12/6/22, capital murder, contributing to delinquency or neglect, permits the continuing physical or sexual abuse of a child
Decatur Police Department
Brandon K. Farmer, 29, Decatur, arrested 12/7/22, DUI-1st offense, reckless driving
Union Police Department
Denise Chamblee, 40, arrested 12/2/22, possession of paraphernalia
Ronald D. Gates, 31, Paulding, arrested 12/8/22, possession of controlled substance
Terrill Fisher, 49, Union, arrested 12/12/22, shoplifting
Newton Police Department
Jeremy O. Billups, 39, Newton, arrested 12/4/22, domestic violence-simple assault
Jerrell L. Henry, 38, Decatur, arrested 12/8/22, failure to yield to blue lights, revoked or suspended license, careless driving, disobedience of traffic control devices, DUI-2nd offense
Mississippi Highway Patrol
Leon T. Lewis, 28, Conehatta, arrested 12/2/22, DUI-1st offense, no insurance, speeding, child endangerment-1st offense, child restraint
Robert M. Ellington, 41, West, MS, arrested 12/2/22, DUI-1st offense, possession of marijuana in motor vehicle
Damien D. Holden, 36, Decatur, arrested 12/6/22, DUI-other substance, speeding
The following arrests were reported for December 5-12 in Neshoba County. This report was compiled from the daily blotter at the Neshoba County Detention Center.
Neshoba County Detention Center
Zachary Brian Adams, 22, Newton, arrested 12/5/22, public drunk
Dillon Anthony Copeland, 28, Union, arrested 12/8/22, disturbance of family
Mellisa Comans, 49, Collinsville, arrested 12/10/22, failure to appear
Christopher Carlton Dorman, 27, Union, arrested 12/11/22, failure to appear
Questions or concerns about the weekly arrest report can be sent to bmaze@newtoncountyappeal.com. If you have any information about a crime, call the East Mississippi Crime Stoppers line at 855-485-TIPS (8477). Callers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for up to a $1,000 reward if the tip leads to an arrest.