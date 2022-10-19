Sheriff says investigation is still ongoing

Three area teens have now been charged in connection with the shooting death of Lake High School Senior Travis Jones earlier this month.

Scott County Sheriff Mike Lee confirmed Tuesday morning that Tyrus Tillman, 16, 225 Johnson Rd., Lake; Cenarius Morgan, 18, 205 Anderson Rd., Forest; and Joshua Nicks, 19, 721 Ephesus Rd., Forest have been charged with murder in the case.

“We believe at this time that these are the three that fired shots at the vehicle being driven by Travis Jones,” Lee said. “We are currently needing to talk to others that may have been around when the shooting occurred, but the investigation is still ongoing.”

Jones was shot just after 3:00 p.m. on Oct. 13. Authorities said 30 to 40 shots were fired from different guns not far from the victim’s home. One of the rounds hit the 18-year-old in the head while he was driving and his truck ran off the road and into the wood line. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

A 13-year-old unidentified male who was at a home nearby was also hit by gunfire. He was taken to the hospital by private vehicle and later transferred UMMC in Jackson with a leg injury.

“It was determined that there had possibly been some messages and a past feud that happened that led to this particular incident,” Capt. Willie Anderson of the Scott County Sheriff’s Department told WTOK television in an interview. “We believe that its possible that the other person Travis Jones was hanging with was possibly a target.”

Hours after Jones was killed on Oct. 13, there was a drive by shooting at the coach’s home where players had gathered. “We feel this is possibly tied together with the murder of Travis Jones. We are looking into that situation as well,” Anderson told the television station.

At press time services for Jones had not yet been announced pending the release of his body from the state medical examiner. If anyone has any information about this shooting contact the Scott County Sheriff’s Office at 601-469-1511 or Crime Stoppers at 601-355-8477.