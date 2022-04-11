The following arrests were reported for October 21-27 in Newton County. This report was compiled from the daily blotter at the Newton County Jail.

Newton County Sheriff’s Department

Steven M. Heard, 65, Decatur, arrested 10/21/22, possession of controlled substance

Steven K. Shepherd, 52, Decatur, arrested 10/21/22, domestic violence-aggravated assault

Nikeela McCowan, 25, Forest, arrested 10/22/22, possession of sales slips/product code labels/counterfeit device

Derreck L. Stultz, 29, Chunky, arrested 10/24/22, disorderly conduct-failure to comply to law enforcement officers, resisting arrest

Newton Police Department

Rodney Gill, 40, Union, arrested 10/23/22, public drunk

Richard D. Russell, 26, Newton, arrested 10/27/22, contempt of court

Joshua L. Walker, 29, Newton, arrested 10/27/22, receiving stolen property

Union Police Department

Matthew Brescia, 31, Carthage, arrested 10/25/22, possession of weapon by convicted felon, possession of controlled substance, possession of paraphernalia

Michael S. McClelland, 35, Union, arrested 10/26/22, domestic violence-simple assault

Mississippi Highway Patrol

Nathan L. Turner, 35, Lawrence, arrested 10/27/22, DUI-1st offense, suspended drivers license, no insurance, speeding, seatbelt violation

Neshoba County Detention Center

The following arrests were reported for October 24-30 in Neshoba County. This report was compiled from the daily blotter at the Neshoba County Detention Center.

Richard Rash, 44, Union, arrested 10/24/22, hold for circuit court

Alan Chickaway, 37, Conehatta, arrested 10/26/22, possession of paraphernalia

Otis Leroy McGee, 35, Conehatta, arrested 10/26/22, failure to appear x2, hold for circuit court

April Fernandez, 42, Little Rock, arrested 10/28/22, contempt of court

Questions or concerns about the weekly arrest report can be sent to bmaze@newtoncountyappeal.com. If you have any information about a crime, call the East Mississippi Crime Stoppers line at 855-485-TIPS (8477). Callers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for up to a $1,000 reward if the tip leads to an arrest.