A tip called in to law enforcement officers has led to the arrest of two people in connection with the April 23 attempted robbery and murder of businesswoman Jamie Iverson.

Interim Police Chief Earnest Gilson reported on Wednesday that brothers Daquarius Wright and Kenterius Wright were arrested on Tuesday in the metro Jackson area by the United States Marshals Service, Indianola Police Department, Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics and Mississippi Bureau of Investigation.

“With these partnerships, which was demonstrated in this investigation, we have made an arrest of the two listed suspects and possible more arrests are coming,” he said.

Not many details were presented. Gilson said the investigation is still on going and he also offered up his gratitude to all of the federal, state and local agencies involved in helping solve this case to this point.

At around 11 a.m. last Friday, Indianola police responded to Paul's Jewelry, 113 Front St., where they discovered Iverson had been shot.

The perpetrators apparently used the parking lot behind The Crown Restaurant and accessed Front Street by way of the alley beside that business.

They entered the store and eventually shot Iverson.

She was pronounced dead later in an attempt to transport her to a hospital.

Police had few clues to work with on the case, as the suspects were covered well.

Camera footage from the area did clue them in to the black BMW that was used to access the parking lot and leave.

It is unconfirmed at this time whether more people were involved and were present during the murder.

The community responded quickly, amassing a large reward amount, announcing on Monday an initial $12,000 offering for any information that would lead to the arrest of those involved in the murder.

It is still not clear whether the tip police received was through the reward hotline or by another avenue.