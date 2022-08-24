Having taught in Meridian classrooms from 2006, Dr. Cynthia Slaughter worked in an administrative position as “Lead Teacher” at Northeast Lauderdale Middle School from 2014-2019, no longer teaching classes of students. Her NLMS friend Lindsey Kalla moved to become the counselor at Newton County High School, later calling Cynthia to tell her, “I think we have an English spot. You’ve got to come over here.”

She began teaching English at NCHS in the fall of 2019 and was chosen STAR Teacher by Maya Olmstead, Star Student of the graduating class of 2021. Some people exclaim, “You could be working in Administration, yet you drive from Meridian to Decatur to teach students in a classroom?” She missed being able to help students personally and told me, “I’m just happy being in the classroom, away from the administrative side of it.” She explained, “Teaching is hard work. It’s a calling. When the rubber meets the road, it’s important to show the kids the doors they can open for themselves.” She added, “I spend a lot of time writing letters of recommendation for kids.”

Cynthia Leigh McInnis Slaughter was born August 26, 1973, in Hattiesburg, Mississippi. Her father, William Fred McInnis, was from the Glendale/Eatondale area, where “Cindy” was brought up, and her mother Betty Sue Lott McInnis was from Petal, Mississippi. Cindy was one of ten McInnis children—Mike, Fred, Neil, Kathy, Karen, Karla, Cynthia, Clay, Marla, and Mary. Her father, who passed away at the age of 83 this year on the Fourth of July, had worked as an engineer technician for the Mississippi Department of Transportation almost all his working years.

Mrs. McInnis had a newspaper route, on which she always carried some of the children, and also was a part-time church custodian. Cindy remembered, “Her main job was us. We were always canning and freezing. I never remember regular trips to the grocery store. Our summers, we had to be home to work in the garden every day. It was no vacation.”

Cindy attended the North Forest County school system, graduating from North Forest High School in 1991. A teacher who had a special influence on her was Ms. Betty Boyd, her gifted teacher in elementary and English teacher in high school. She also remembered Mr. Gary Adam, now a University of Southern Mississippi band director. He had been at North Forest and really valued the kids. She said, “He was the reason I stayed in band.” She played basketball and softball, ran cross country, and was Drum Major in the band her senior year. She attended Jones County Junior College on scholarship and graduated in 1993.

Her sister lived in Meridian, so Cindy had known Robert Allen Slaughter’s family since she was about thirteen. Robbie, one of eleven children, was born October 2, 1972, to Vernon Joe Slaughter and Janalee Jean Carlyle Slaughter. His father, who grew up on a farm in Houlka, Mississippi, worked on the railroad, which caused them to move to Meridian after their marriage. His mother was from Illinois.

Cindy told me he would say he had a crush on her from the first time he saw her. They wrote letters, since people wrote to keep in touch back then. He graduated from Meridian High School in 1990 and spent time in Norway as a missionary. When he returned, he asked her in a letter to meet him at the airport with his family. Engaged in one week, they were married May 13, 1994. Three or four months later she got very sick with E.coli poisoning, and spent two weeks in the hospital. Their first daughter, Inger Marie, was born August 9, 1995, Bonnie Leigh was born June 6, 1997, and Ansley Carlyle joined the trio of daughters on June 26, 2001.

They moved to Starkville to attend the Mississippi State University in 2000, with Cindy receiving her degree in English and Educational Psychology from State in 2002 and Robbie being awarded his degree in Landscape Architecture in 2003. They went straight to Fort Hood in Texas for him to go to basic training before serving thirteen months in Iraq as a combat engineer. Cindy and the girls stayed at Fort Hood while he was gone. She told me that the days were good, with the base situation being very congenial, having many women there in the same situation as hers; however, the nights were terribly lonely.

In Texas, Cindy had her bachelor’s degree but chose to stay home. When they returned to Meridian in 2006, she began teaching at Carver Middle School. The next year she joined the teaching staff at Northeast Middle School. In 2014 she finished her Master’s degree in Secondary Education, having earned it at William Carey University. She was asked to become a Lead Teacher in 2014, so she went on to obtain her specialist degree in Educational Leadership in 2016, also from Carey. She went straight into getting her doctorate at Carey, which was finished in 2019.

Robbie’s father died unexpectedly October 8, 2012, and Cindy’s mother passed away October 16, eight days later. Cindy had helped her every weekend before her death. She fondly recalled that her mother called her “Mama’s Sunshine Girl.” Robbie’s mother, who was suffering from a muscle disease, came to live with them in 2017 and died in 2019. These times, coupled with working, earning advanced degrees, and rearing children, were hard. Cindy says of her faith, “My faith in Jesus Christ has led me every step of my life, of knowing Christ as my Saviour.”

On August 10, 2014, William Frank Slaughter, their only son, was born. His adoption into the family was finalized when he was two in 2016, after much turmoil in his own birth family. Cindy’s sister had kept Will from babyhood, then full time from the time he was sixteen months old. She could not take him to adopt, but Cindy and her husband felt it was meant to be for them. Their son attends second grade at Newton County Elementary School.

Cindy shared about Will, “He’s just been a blessing to us. He is so pure in heart.” When he came to live with them, as a toddler, Ansley was still in high school. The two began acting as siblings immediately, having to work out the fact that she had been the baby, with him now being the baby and also the only boy.

The Slaughter daughters have all moved away from Mississippi. Inger serves as an operating room nurse in Birmingham, Bonnie works in St. George, Utah, at a facility for troubled girls, and Ansley is a retail manager in Birmingham, Alabama. Cindy told me, “One of the biggest compliments I ever had was about my girls’ good behavior. I have just tried to raise them to treat everyone right.” She believes your happiness comes from putting yourself aside and helping others. This is one of the keys to her ability to be an excellent teacher, and Newton County is fortunate to have her teaching at NCHS.

