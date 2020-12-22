The December 2020 issue of Acts & Facts, a magazine published by the Institute for Creation Research, included an article entitled “December, Winter Weather, and Washington.” The author, Dr. James J.S. Johnson, J.D., Th.D., laid out a beautiful comparison of George Washington and the Lord Jesus Christ, in which he reasoned that both could have chosen to stay home—instead of coming from Heaven to save mankind, as in the case of Jesus, or from his Mount Vernon plantation to save America, as Washington did, with the help of God.

by L. Agnes Russell

We can see God’s hand moving in the affairs of mankind amid the earthly conflict on the soil of our own country as the American settlers had had enough of the harsh rulings of the mother country and King George III. Entering the halls of history came the other George, born in 1732 in Virginia: George Washington. About 700 years earlier, Washington’s forefather, the Norman duke William, had conquered England at the Battle of Hastings, on Oct. 14, 1066. Our country’s first president was a direct descendant of Duke William’s son, King Henry I, born in 1068. (Acts & Facts)

In 1755, before the British became the enemy army, young George was serving on British Gen. Edward Braddock’s staff as they led soldiers to take Fort Duquesne in Pennsylvania from the French. This became the worst defeat the British suffered in America before the War of Independence. All the British officers were killed by the French and Native Americans except young George Washington himself. Washington wrote his younger brother to say that he had had two horses shot out from under him and four bullets through his coat. He recorded after the battle, “By the miraculous care of Providence, I have been protected beyond all human probability or expectation.” (Christians and their pastors back then commonly called God and His workings in the affairs of men by the term “Providence.”)

Fifteen years later, in 1770, the chief leading the Native Americans in that battle later said of that occasion that, though he could shoot a leaping squirrel out of the top of a tree, he could not hit Washington that day. Chief Red Hawk recalled, “Our bullets killed his horse, knocked the war bonnet from his head, pierced his clothes, but ‘twas in vain; a Power mightier far than we shielded him from harm.” He continued, as recorded by General Washington’s personal physician who was attendant the day the chief had approached them in the Ohio wilderness, “The Great Spirit protects that man and guides his destinies. He will become the chief of many nations, and a people yet unborn will hail him as the founder of a mighty empire. I am come to pay homage to the man who is the particular favorite of heaven and who can never die in battle.”

Even later, in 1776, leading the army of the early American forces against the British in the fight for our country’s independence was the older and much revered Gen. George Washington, who had won the respect, loyalty and affection of much of America, not the least of which were his own men in the army, who had camped, marched and fought under terrible conditions.

Hessian mercenaries hired by the British were encamped at Trenton, N.J. Washington and his men endured and accomplished the crossing of the Delaware River from Pennsylvania to Trenton, Christmas night, 1776. The Americans’ victories in the Battle of Trenton the next day and the Battle of Princeton in early January 1777 were vital to the new nation, though the end of the war and the final victory did not occur for several more years, as King George was so reluctant to give up the colonies. Later, when he learned that Gen. Washington—who had defeated England, the greatest world power of that time—had rejected the opportunity to become the King of America, King George declared Washington to be “the greatest man in the world.”

Many have said this man was protected and led by God, as the only man who could accomplish what was needed for the successful beginnings of America. Why did God see fit to take the United States of America from its rough and humble beginnings to becoming a bastion of freedom and the greatest power in the world? As Dr. Johnson said in an earlier article in Acts & Facts, Nov. 20, 2012, “Christmas, Vikings, and the Providence of God,” “…consider the importance of the United States of America as a gospel ministry vehicle, blessing the whole world by publishing and distributing Bibles, translating the Bible into hundreds of languages, providing biblical education in various media, and sending Bible-teaching missionaries and so on.”Another interesting tidbit of information from this last article by Dr. J.J.S. Johnson must be included here. He added, “But what if there had been no King James to sponsor the King James Bible?” He describes another battle between the English and the Vikings just 19 days before the Battle of Hastings of 1066, in which a survivor was Olaf Kyrre, the son of King Harald Hardrada of Norway. About seven years later Kyrre fathered Magnus Bare-legs, through whom descended King James of England. There are many other translations today, but for hundreds of years the King James translation was used by millions and is still the favorite of many today. Christmas 2000 years ago was the setting of the birth of the Lord Jesus, with the accompanying angels proclaiming to shepherds, and later, the appearance of Wise Men from the east who had been led to come worship the baby King and bring gifts. Political and demonic conflict troubled the early days of the incarnation of the Christ, as the earthly King Herod did not take kindly to the idea of a possible usurper to his throne. And the demonic ruler Satan tried his best to defeat the one who came to dethrone him and save the world before the young child even reached adulthood.

God protected King Jesus in His first coming to this sin-sick world and He protected the ancestors of the Father of our country and the sponsor of the Bible used in this country for many years. We can depend upon His protection of His children.

