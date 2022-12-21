You know, God is not responsible for all the bad things happening in the world. People cause things, a fallen world with bad weather causes things, and the enemy, Satan, causes things. But our Creator/Saviour God is our Father, Friend, Shepherd, and Comforter, who does all things well and does them in love. He redeems, restores, delivers, saves, helps, and comes to our rescue, as in the many times we have been spared in all the bad weather. (Read Psalm 91 for a lift to your faith when you pray in anticipation of that bad weather.)

I wanted to write on the gifts, and here we are under tornado warnings again, which caused my musings above. But it is Christmas, and we must meditate on why we celebrate at this time of the year. God’s greatest gift to mankind (men and women alike) has been the Gift of His dear Son, Jesus Christ. Jesus, the Son of God, gave His life, not just a human dying on a cross, but a 100% God and a 100% man, who called Himself the Son of Man, dying while taking our punishment for all our sins on that cross. But then the Holy Spirit resurrected Him from the dead and He now lives, praying for us while seated at the right hand of the Father.

Besides that, the Son of God gave us another Gift—the Holy Spirit, also God Himself, to walk with us, live within us, guide and counsel us while comforting and teaching, even “showing us things to come.” (John 16:13) That first Christmas, His birthday, His Father gave Him the name Immanuel, meaning “God with us!”

Then God the Holy Spirit gave us gifts, called the Gifts of the Spirit, named in I Corinthians 12, but we don’t talk much about them, teach about them, or learn to use them, because we have been taught that those gifts were just for the early Church, that we don’t need them anymore. I pray God is not offended at our neglect of His gifts to all the Church, from then until now. If He really meant them for us, I pray that I and many others would learn to use them for the benefit of His people. Surely, that is a matter that needs our prayer and consideration. I pray God will forgive us for so easily dismissing those scriptures. I mean no offense by bringing it up. We all, as Christian brothers and sisters, must be willing to study and discuss His Word.

Which brings me to another subject—the reason this country is in such a mess. Surveys of Christian believers, such as Barna and Pew Research surveys, have revealed that, of those who claim the name of Christ by saying they are Christians, only a very small percentage actually “have a biblical worldview.” What does that mean? It is the belief that the Bible is the actual Word of God, written by inspiration of the Holy Spirit, that God meant for us to read it, study it, learn what He says in it, believe it is true and live by it. In other words, that Christian people should be believing that those things the Bible indicates are pleasing to God are the things that we, His children, should do. If He calls something an abomination, we should put that far away from us. The way God views the world and the behaviors of people in the world is the same way we should look at things going on in the world.

Instead, according to a blog by Ken Ham, founder of Answers in Genesis, “In other words, the dominant worldview in America (and really the West) today is syncretism; a little of this and a little of that, blended into a worldview that’s custom-made by each person. With such a worldview there’s no ultimate authority—‘truth’ is determined by whatever seems right to each person.” Ken Ham also commented, “A worldview that isn’t firmly anchored to the truth of God’s Word is ultimately going to shift and change with the ideas that prevail in our culture.”

He also pointed to research indicating that only 2% of American parents with children under the age of 13 have a biblical worldview, which explains why “we’re seeing so much secularism and godlessness among Gen Z and the generation coming up after them”.

Anugrah Kumar, a Christian Post contributor writes, “A new study from the Cultural Research Center at Arizona Christian University has found that just 37% of Christian pastors in the United States have a biblical worldview, demonstrating that spiritual awakening is ‘needed just as desperately in our pulpits as in the pews,’ according to the pollster.” Another comment from the poll stated, “More than six out of 10 pastors (62%) have a predominantly syncretistic worldview.” Again, this means that even some pastors may be presenting a smorgasbord of ideas taken from “biblical theism, Eastern mysticism, Marxism, moralistic therapeutic deism, nihilism, postmodernism, and secular humanism,” to quote a list from the Ken Ham blog.

Some might would say, “Why does it matter what I believe? Everyone should be free to believe what they want and live the way they desire.” However, if it is true that there really is a God who created this entire universe with every soul that enters it by conception being an eternal person, it really matters. We will be eternally cognizant, aware of our surroundings, experiencing either never-ending torment, or everlasting joy in the presence of God and loved ones.

My Christmas gift to any reader of this column, whether you like an occasional article like this or not, is to pray that every person would begin to think of how important it is to make the right decision about such things and not to just accept everything that the world—media, peers, natural desires—presents as “gospel.” At least, please give it some serious thought.

God is God, and we are not! His Word is true and He expects us to honor it as such and humbly accept what He says as being what is best for us, because He loves us. If we do not, He takes that as great ingratitude and disrespect, as well as a basic misunderstanding of the gospel, which, because of our nature as sinners away from God, entails our need for reconciliation to Him. He provided for that reconciliation, that salvation, through giving His Son as a sacrificial offering, “the Lamb of God who takes away the sin of the world.” (John 1:29) Praise God and Merry Christmas!

Live for Jesus! He’s coming soon! You may contact me at lagnesrussell@­gmail.com or 601-635-3282.