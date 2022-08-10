﻿Evelyn Williams, born in 1946, to Owens and Ruby Mae Carpenter of the Winona area, was the only girl of five children. Her four brothers are deceased. Their father had been a farmer who also worked for Olson Picture Frame Company, while their mother, a stay-at-home mom, later worked at the Tyler-Holmes Memorial Hospital in Winona. Both parents died in 1996.

Evelyn attended schools in Vaiden, Mississippi, graduating from VHS in 1964. Memories included a fifth-grade teacher who had the class copy a scripture a day into a composition book, an assembly program in which the class quoted I Corinthians 13, and a special Bible study time in high school. Evelyn and three good friends asked a pastor to come teach them during their study period.

When about fourteen, Evelyn publicly professed Christ as her Saviour during a revival. Thinking God wanted her to be a missionary, she decided to go to a Christian college. Her pastor in Winona, Dr. Jimmy Dukes, influenced her to attend Clarke College in Newton. She graduated from there in 1966.

She then served as a summer missionary for the Southern Baptist Home Mission Board. As a twenty-year-old who had never left Mississippi and never ridden a bus, train, or plane, Evelyn went by way of those conveyances, to Los Angeles, California, to spend two months serving in churches there. She joined Westmont Baptist Church, served in VBS and visitation, and acted as church secretary the last two weeks.

Evelyn then entered William Carey College, where she worked in the office of Dr. Joel Ray, Director of Religious Education. Earning a dual major of Religious Education and Business Administration, she received her B.S. degree in 1969, after which she attended the New Orleans Baptist Theological Seminary for one year. While in Hattiesburg, Evelyn worked at Temple Baptist Church as Church Secretary and Youth Director, where she continued to work until she married in 1971.

Evelyn met Bill Williams through her good friend Juanita West, now deceased, who taught at Hickory High School and at Clarke College. She and Juanita had been roommates both at Clarke and William Carey Colleges. Evelyn and Bill were married in 1971. Bill’s family had a dairy farm, which he inherited after his parents passed away. After they were married, he continued as a dairy farmer, and they had two children, Johnny and JoAnn Williams.

In 1977, Evelyn became secretary to Allen Parnell, Director of Admissions, Financial Aid, Alumni, and Development at Clarke College. Not long after, she became Director of Financial Aid and Development, where she worked until 1992. During this time, she was able to see God’s hand at work as He provided for students who came to Clarke, having been called by God. In July 1992, after Clarke College was closed, she became Food Services Administrator for Newton County Schools, working in this position until 2013 when she retired.

In July 2001, Evelyn, Dr. Kevin Meador, and Jane Burns of Tupelo joined the Mississippi Baptist Women on Mission consultant, Kathy Burns, to prayerwalk the state of New York. They drove all over the state, stopping to pray along the way, ending up in New York City. The Language Missions Director took them on a tour which included the World Trade Center. Evelyn remembered Dr. Meador’s prayer for that place, in which he said, “Lord, this is not just…America’s Trade Center, but this is the World Trade Center. Lord, what is it going to take to reach the world for you? Whatever it takes, Lord, let it be so!” When 9-11 happened, September of that year, she recalled, “All four of us were in tears as we remembered our time there and the prayers offered!”

Since marrying Bill Williams, Evelyn has worked at Good Hope Baptist Church, teaching Sunday School and serving as church pianist for around forty years. She has been Clerk of the Baptist Association and recently the Association Treasurer. She also joined Bill in ministry with the Gideons for many years, serving in the Auxiliary to help provide Bibles to go all over the world.

Evelyn shared with me, “After losing three of my four brothers to cancer, it was my journey to go through cancer on three occasions.” In 1997, Evelyn was diagnosed with breast cancer and had a lumpectomy, also going through chemo and radiation. She recalled, “During those days, I truly felt my Lord leading me and guiding me each step of the way.” She continued, “It had been over ten years, and here comes cancer again. This time, it was inflammatory lymphatic breast cancer Stage 3B.” She told her doctor, “My God heals and I’m praying for healing, but that’s not my main prayer request.” The doctor asked, “What is?” She replied, “I want to be found faithful in this for whatever reason He has me going through it.” She received a treatment, but by the next procedure the doctor was astounded. The tumor had shrunk, and other symptoms were gone. Then while having a mastectomy, the radiology department stated that they found no cancer in the tissue sent to them.

After the mastectomy, she had to go once a week for her chemo treatments. She shared that she had never felt comfortable asking a waitress or waiter if she could pray with them, as she had seen other people do. However, after her experience, she gladly began doing this after her treatments as she went through the fast food drive-through. She found that many people were willing to share their needs, so she kept a book and listed the requests. Evelyn was faithful to pray and became more desirous of doing more for God.

Bill died of a sudden heart attack January 27, 2015, yet Evelyn told me of the peace God gave her even that night, assuring her that He had her husband and would continue to be with her. Evelyn has stayed busy serving in many capacities. She has served on the Board of Weems Mental Health for many years and has just finished serving as President.

She is very active in the Clarke College Circle Association, an alumni organization. For many years, she has assisted Dr. Kevin Meador with the Prayer Closet ministry, which blesses many people here and elsewhere.

Last year, one more little speck was found, but it was aggressive, so she had the final mastectomy and is now cancer free. Through each of these times, God was at work in her life, enabling her to serve Him and others in whatever way He led her to do. She declared, “It is such a blessing to me that, after God bringing me through the three cancers, I can enjoy being with my children and three grandchildren, Courtney, Cody, and Josh. We were so blessed when, in 2019 our son Johnny was honored for the fact that his chicken houses produced more eggs than any other chicken houses in America! He is going through his own cancer journey now, but he is improving and I know God will take care of him as He has done for me.

Live for Jesus! He’s coming soon!

