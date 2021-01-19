As time tick tocks to a close and eternity draws nigh, humanity is wandering like a sheep without a shepherd, each turned to his own way. And not only turned to his own way, but turned up in tone and rhetoric, turned up in putting forth their message, turned up in recruiting likeminded people to join them and turned up in passionate belief about whatever they passionately believe.

More people are becoming radical, or extreme in their attitude, behavior and conversation, more vocal about their social beliefs, political ideology, or personal values, etc.

We ought to live with passion, love with passion and work with passion, for life is for living, enjoying, producing and employing ourselves to do so.

And yet, we must be careful, not simply to live with fire, for fire can consume and destroy, or be employed to give light and supply energy.

Some people are radical for good causes and some for evil. Some people have been radicalized by listening to those who speak with a double tongue, saying one thing openly, but with evil intent, duping people into being radical to their hurt or destruction. Some people have been radicalized by a negative experience(s) that happened to them, and their experience fires them up for vengeance.

There are and have been good radicals, rejecting complacency, rejecting going along just to get along, zealous for truth, have a servant’s heart led by love, endowed with self-control, having good understanding, knowing wisdom and practicing discernment with righteous intentions of the heart and mind.

If one would be radical, let it be for righteousness’ sake, for the betterment of mankind, to the uplifting of the downtrodden, for the glorification of the name of the Lord.

Moses was a radical. He was radicalized at a bush on fire, but not consumed. At that burning bush, Moses was called to go back to Egypt where he had fled for killing an Egyptian. God wanted to use this 80-year-old man to deliver His people from their oppressors. And Moses went back with no army or weapon, just a word from the Lord and faith in I Am That I Am. And he did indeed lead His people out, following the leading of his God.

In their day, Shadrach, Meshach and Abednego were considered radical. Refusing to bow to an unjust law of the times, that would have led them to disobey their God. They rejected worshiping another man’s idol and feared not the fate of being thrown into a burning, fiery furnace. Before their sentence, they heartily witnessed to their faith, testifying to their belief in God’s sovereignty and the delivering power of His providential care. And they experienced what they already knew, that their God is a keeper.

There came a day when young David, a shepherd boy, showed his radicalness. While the whole army of Israel was hiding behind rocks, afraid of Goliath, a Philistine champion, David buoyed in faith by deliverances God had already wrought by his hand, faced the giant with a slingshot, a rock and solid faith in an unfailing God. David disgraced the giant, slaying him and cutting off his head with his own sword. Showing indeed that God and one, walking by faith, can make a great difference.

And who is more radical than Christ Jesus. He preached a radical message. “But I say unto you, Love your enemies, bless them that curse you, do good to them that hate you, and pray for them which despitefully use you, and persecute you...,” Matthew 5:44.

He loved with a radical love. “This is My commandment, that you love one

another as I have loved you. Greater love has no one than this, that he lay down

his life for his friends,” John 15:12-16.

He calls for radical commitment. And He was saying to them all, “If anyone wishes to follow Me [as My disciple], he must deny himself [set aside selfish interests],and take up his cross daily [expressing a willingness to endure whatever may come] and follow Me [believing in Me, conforming to My example in living and, if need be, suffering or perhaps dying because of faith in Me],” Luke 9:23.

He gave us a radical mission. “Go ye therefore, and teach all nations, baptizing them in the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Ghost: Teaching

them to observe all things whatsoever I have commanded you: and, lo, I am withyou always, even unto the end of the world. Amen,” Matthew 28:19-20.

And He deserves our commitment for the radical promises and sacrifice He made for us. “For this is how much God loved the world—He gave His one and only, unique Son as a gift. So now everyone who believes in Him will never perish but experience everlasting life,” John 3:16. “I am the way, the truth, and the life: no man cometh unto the Father, but by Me,” John 14:6.

“He gave up His divine privileges; He took the humble position of a slave and was born as a human being. When He appeared in human form, He humbled Himself inobedience to God and died a criminal’s death on a cross. Therefore, God elevated Him to the place of highest honor and gave Him the name above all other names…,” Philippians 2:7-9.

The one who truly appreciates who Christ is and what Christ has done, rejects being distracted by the world and it’s labels, refuses to be dissuaded by the enemy and his lies, and disciplines and dedicates himself to seeking, knowing, loving, obeying Him who disciplined and dedicated Himself for His Father, and died to save us. In these times of spiritual and moral decay, that’s radical.

Live for Jesus! He’s coming soon!