Chief Raymond Overstreet with Decatur Volunteer Fire Dept. and Melanie Hamrick with Newton County Academy unload cases of drinks and other supplies at the DVFD station donated by the NCA Honor Society. Students and staff donated much needed supplies as a way to give back to their community and to say thank you to fire and EMS departments for what they do. The DVFD was very thankful for the donation and commend the students, and all involved for recognizing the department’s efforts to keep the community safe. Submitted photo