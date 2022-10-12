Members of the Deerfield Property Owners Association, former and current members of the Newton County Board of Supervisors and Chancery Clerk George Hayes all testified in a hearing in Mississippi’s 2ndChancery Court District last Thursday to determine whether thoroughfares within the Deerfield Estates subdivision were public or private streets.

The issue came before retired Chancery Judge David Clark, who filled in for sitting Chancery Judge Robert Logan due to Logan having conferred with the plaintiff in the case before being elected judge.

Current District 3 Supervisor Charles Moulds told members of the association that Deerfield Lane and Lakeview Drive were not eligible for repair work because the roads were not public roads but private streets within the subdivision that should be maintained by the homeowners and not the county. The estimated cost of repairs is estimated at more than $100,000. Currently there are 13 homeowners in the subdivision.

The plaintiff’s attorney, Jay Kilpatrick set-up the association’s argument that the road was a public thoroughfare through the testimony of former Newton County District 3 Supervisor Milton Smith. Smith won the election in 1999 against Moulds and served from 2000 through 2004. Smith did not seek re-election.

Smith said he initially authorized county workers in early 2000 during a heavy rainstorm to take broken up asphalt and concrete to the subdivision’s pond dam spillway to secure a sheet of plastic that had been used by the homeowners to prevent a dam break. At that time Smith said he was concerned with the possibility of the dam breaking and flooding Delmas Vance Road because the dam is located at the headwater of the Conehatta Creek, Smith said. Smith also testified that it was customary for supervisors to complete these types of jobs without written work orders and that he could not recall other requests from the Deerfield homeowners for roadwork during his tenure.

During Smith’s testimony a letter from Big Black Investment Company dated 2001 and requesting that Lakeview Drive and Deerfield Lane be accepted as public roads. According to board meeting minutes, the roads were accepted by a motion from Smith, second by District 1 Supervisor Kenny Harris, and a unanimous vote of the board. Smith further testified that his motivation for making the motion was to maintain the dam as it was a benefit to all the citizens of Newton County. At the time of the adoption, Smith he talked informally with the other supervisors about his desire to adopt the road. During the remainder of his term Smith said no other requests were made by the property owners.

Under cross examination by current Board of Supervisors Attorney Jason Mangum, Smith said he was not aware of law that was adopted by the Mississippi Legislature that required that the adopting of a new road within the county also required an inspection by two “disinterested” supervisors from other county districts and placement of the road on the road registry maintained by the county. Mangum pointed out that the letter from Big Black asked or the acceptance of the road and not a “dedication” of the road nor in the motion did it declare the adoption was in the public interest.

Moulds, who returned to the District 3 office in 2004, testified that he did not remember when members of the Deerfield association first requested help from him or road repairs or the installation of culverts. Moulds went on to say that he had declined to work the road because it was not on the road registry, and if he had completed work as requested by the homeowners, he would have been in violation of state law. Kilpatrick contended that board minutes accepting the road took precedent over the road registry. Moulds disagreed.

“I’m not sure all of the steps have been taken to make this a public road,” Moulds said. “It puts me in jeopardy with the state auditor for working a private road.”

Kilpatrick then asked Moulds whether his decision to complete road work repairs as requested by association member Bodie Cooper in a meeting with Moulds, Mangum and Hayes was based on cost and not whether the roads were public or private.

“It’s expensive or sure,” Moulds said. “Those people chose to live in that subdivision and accept the road as it was at the time. There’s always money involved, but the point is, I took an oath to uphold state law. That protects me with the auditor and protects the county.”

During Moulds testimony Moulds said that he had spoken with residents in Deerfield Estates while campaigning, but again asserted to the homeowners that he would have to determine whether the roads were public or private and if the road met state aid specifications.

Moulds also stated upon questioning by Judge Clark that in Moulds 23 years as a supervisor he had not a new road put on to the registry in his beat and that he had relied upon the counsel of Mangum in determining what procedure had to be followed for making a road public.

Supervisor Kenneth Harris was noted for being the only supervisor serving during both Smith and Moulds’ tenures on the board. Harris voted for the acceptance of the road in 2001 and was one of four supervisors who went as “disinterested parties” with the county surveyor to determine that the roads did not meet state aid requirements and were private roads. In both instances Harris said he voted based on the recommendations of Smith and Moulds. Kilpatrick asked him if he would blindly agree to the acceptance of a road based only on the recommendation of that supervisor. “We are on the beat system,” Harris said. “I wouldn’t try to do anything in another supervisor’s district. I’m not going in another district and tell another supervisor what to do in their district.

Homeowners and members of the POA, Bodie Cooper, Lee Killen, Brett Rigby and Jason McElhenney all testified that the roads were not part of a gated community, regularly received garbage pick-up, postal deliveries, and patrols by sheriff’s deputies which Kilpatrick asserted makes the road public. The homeowners also stated through testimony that the subdivision did receive public traffic as one homeowner held church services there and another had exotic animals that attracted sightseers. Since no public traffic is barred from the subdivision, it was their contention that the road was public.

Additionally, all contended that at some point, perhaps as late as 2016, a green road sign was in place but was changed to a red road sign. Green road signs are for public roads while red signs designate private roads. None of the plaintiffs nor the supervisors could say when or by whose action the road signs were changed from green to red.

Chancery Clerk George Hayes was brought in by the defense to testify to both meeting minutes and a meeting between Cooper, Mangum and himself. As chancery clerk, Hayes is responsible for recording the minutes of board meetings. The road registry is also maintained in Hayes’s office. With regard to the meeting with Cooper about getting work done by the county, Hayes said he had recommended a “soft touch” in approaching Moulds.

“He (Cooper) came in demanding road work,” Hayes said. “By soft touch I meant just don’t go in demanding.”

Hayes also stated that prior to 2010 the roads had been taxed, but around 2010 the road ceased to be taxed and a right of way easement had been recorded in county records. The right of way easement, however, would not have been a document that the board of supervisors would have been made aware of.

At the end of the day’s testimony Clark asked attorneys for both sides to do research and submit their findings on what authority Clark might have to require the board of supervisors to make the road repairs. Clark gave the parties eight days to research and prepare answers.