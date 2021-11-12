The following are 911 calls reported for October 14-27 in Newton County by the Newton County Dispatch Office.
Nature of Call-Total Calls Received
911 False Call (22)
911 Repeat Call (4)
911 Transfer (15)
Alarm Fire (3)
Alarm Burglary (5)
Alarm Medical (1)
Animal Call (6)
Attempt to Locate (1)
Be on Lookout (1)
Burglary/Robbery (1)
Call for an Officer (7)
Controlled Burn (2)
Disturbance (7)
Domestic (5)
Escort (2)
Fire Smell of Smoke (1)
Structure Fire (1)
Vehicle Fire (1)
Chicken Gut Spill (1)
Law Mutual Aid (1)
Law Test CAD (1)
Abdominal Pain (5)
Altered Level of Consciousness (3)
Assault with Injuries (1)
Bleeding (1)
Breathing Difficulty (11)
Cardiac Issues (4)
Choking (1)
Diabetic Issues (5)
Fall Injury (6)
General Medical (21)
Lifting Assistance (4)
Non Emergency Transport (7)
Pregnancy Issues/Child Birth (1)
Psychiatric Issues (4)
Seizure (4)
Possible Stroke/Stroke Symptoms (2)
Suicide Attempt (2)
Take Patient Home (4)
Medical Transfer (8)
Medical Unresponsive (6)
Wait & Return Patient (1)
MVA With Injuries (7)
MVA With No Injuries (3)
Noise Complaint (2)
On Minor Detail (6)
Pager Test (1)
Prisoner Transport (3)
Reckless Driver (8)
Repossess of Property (4)
Report (14)
Retrieving Item (1)
Safety Check Point/Road Block (1)
Shots Fired (4)
Speaking with Subject (2)
Stolen Items (3)
Stranded Motorist (2)
Suspicious Activity (6)
Test CAD (1)
Traffic Stops (68)
Transport Subject (1)
Trespassing (5)
Vandalism (3)
Disabled Vehicle (1)
Welfare Check (9)
Total: 347