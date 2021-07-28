The 2A tax holiday will be held August 27-29.

Mississippi’s 2021 Second Amendment Sales Tax Holiday takes place between 12:01 A.M. Friday, August 27, 2021, and Midnight on Sunday, August 29, 2021.

“The Second Amendment Sales Tax Holiday is a great time to purchase guns, ammunition and archery supplies. Whether for protection or hunting or sport, many stores will be offering additional discounts to the sales tax relief to bring in shoppers,” stated Mississippi Commissioner of Agriculture and Commerce Andy Gipson.” I supported the sales tax holiday when I was in the Legislature and today, still believe it is a great time to gear up.”

Lt. Governor Delbert Hosemann agrees with Commissioner Gipson, adding that the Second Amendment tax holiday shows the state’s commitment to its citizens’ rights.

“This is a great time for Mississippians to stock up on anything they may need for hunting season,” said Lt. Governor Hosemann. “Mississippi is open for business, and we will always stand up for citizens’ Second Amendment rights.”

The Mississippi Legislature created the 2A tax free holiday in 2014. The 7-percent state sales tax is not collected on the sale of firearms, ammunition or certain hunting supplies during this time.

Hunting supplies are defined as:

- Archery equipment

- Firearm and archery cases

- Firearm and archery accessories

- Hearing protection

- Holsters

- Belts

- Slings

For a full list of eligible and non-eligible items, as well as the details review the Official Guide to the Second Amendment Sales Tax Holiday.

-- Article credit to Anne Summerhays of Y'all Politics --