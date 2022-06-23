Listed below are the Mississippi Court of Appeals decisions for the week of June 28, 2022:

Smith, Joel, J.

X 2021-CP-00985-COA

Reno Fenelli Siggers a/k/a Reno F. Siggers a/k/a Reno Siggers v. State of Mississippi; Tunica Circuit Court; LC Case #: 2021-0060-ABS; Ruling Date: 07/28/2021; Ruling Judge: Albert Smith, III; Majority Opinion: Smith, J. Disposition: Affirmed. Tunica County taxed with costs of appeal. Votes: Barnes, C.J., Carlton and Wilson, P.JJ., Greenlee, Westbrooks, McDonald, Lawrence, McCarty and Emfinger, JJ., Concur.

McDonald, Deborah, J.

X 2021-CA-00781-COA

Sandra Felecia Daniels v. Family Dollar Stores of Mississippi, Inc.; Harrison Circuit Court 1st District; LC Case #: 24CI1:20-cv-00392; Ruling Date: 06/08/2021; Ruling Judge: Randi Mueller; Majority Opinion: McDonald, J. Disposition: Affirmed. Appellant taxed with costs of appeal. Votes: Barnes, C.J., Carlton and Wilson, P.JJ., Greenlee, Westbrooks, Lawrence, McCarty, Smith and Emfinger, JJ., Concur.

Westbrooks, Latrice A., J.

X 2020-CA-01364-COA

Danny Towns v. Panola County Board of Supervisors and Panola County, Mississippi; Panola Circuit Court 2nd District; LC Case #: CV2016-79-SMP2; Ruling Date: 11/10/2020; Ruling Judge: James McClure, III; Majority Opinion: Westbrooks, J. Disposition: Reversed and Remanded. Appellees taxed with costs of appeal. Votes: Barnes, C.J., Carlton and Wilson, P.JJ., Greenlee, McDonald, Lawrence, McCarty and Smith, JJ., Concur. Emfinger, J., Concurs in Part and in the Result Without Separate Written Opinion.

Carlton, Virginia Carter, P.J.

XX 2020-CA-01208-COA

Detrius Roberson v. State of Mississippi; Attala Circuit Court; LC Case #: 04CI1:17-cv-00018; Ruling Date: 02/20/2020; Ruling Judge: George Mitchell, Jr.; Majority Opinion: Carlton, P.J. Disposition: Affirmed. Appellant taxed with costs of appeal. Votes: Barnes, C.J., Wilson, P.J., Greenlee, McDonald, Lawrence, McCarty, Smith and Emfinger, JJ., Concur. Westbrooks, J., Specially Concurs With Separate Written Opinion, Joined by Barnes, C.J., and McDonald, J.; McCarty, J., Joins In Part. Specially Concurring Opinion: Westbrooks, J. Votes: Barnes, C.J., and McDonald, J., Join This Opinion. McCarty, J., Joins This Opinion in Part.

Carlton, Virginia Carter, P.J.

X 2021-CA-00285-COA

South Central Heating Inc. and Jack A. Holsomback v. Clark Construction Inc. of Mississippi, Michael Spellmeyer, and EBM Group LLC; Forrest Circuit Court; LC Case #: 18CI1:19-cv-00001; Ruling Date: 03/05/2021; Ruling Judge: Robert Helfrich; Majority Opinion: Carlton, P.J. Disposition: Affirmed. Appellants taxed with costs of appeal. Votes: Barnes, C.J., Wilson, P.J., Greenlee, Lawrence, McCarty, Smith and Emfinger, JJ., Concur. Westbrooks and McDonald, JJ., Concur in Result Only Without Separate Written Opinion.

Carlton, Virginia Carter, P.J.

X 2021-CA-00900-COA

Micheal Taylor, Executor of the Estate of Mary Markwell, Deceased v. Cheryl Markwell Tolbert; Tate Chancery Court; LC Case #: 69CH1:19-cv-00386; Ruling Date: 07/08/2021; Ruling Judge: Percy Lynchard, Jr.; Majority Opinion: Carlton, P.J. Disposition: Affirmed. Appellant taxed with costs of appeal. Votes: Barnes, C.J., Wilson, P.J., Greenlee, McDonald, Lawrence, McCarty, Smith and Emfinger, JJ., Concur. Westbrooks, J., Concurs in Result Only Without Separate Written Opinion.

Barnes, Donna M., C.J.

X 2021-KA-00418-COA

Douglas McCarty v. State of Mississippi; Lawrence Circuit Court; LC Case #: 18-cr-00151-CM; Ruling Date: 04/01/2021; Ruling Judge: Claiborne McDonald; Majority Opinion: Barnes, C.J. Disposition: Affirmed. Lawrence County taxed with costs of appeal. Votes: Carlton and Wilson, P.JJ., Greenlee, Westbrooks, McDonald, Lawrence, McCarty, Smith and Emfinger, JJ., Concur.

EN BANC

2020-CA-01182-COA

Patrick Aaron Wall v. Robin Rene May Wall; Rankin Chancery Court; LC Case #: 61CH1:17-cv-01273; Ruling Date: 10/16/2020; Ruling Judge: Troy Odom; Disposition: The motion for rehearing is denied.

EN BANC

X 2021-CA-00177-COA

In the Matter of the Estate of Patricia Hines Neill, Deceased: John H. Hines v. Jerry Glen Earls; Hinds Chancery Court 2nd District; LC Case #: 25CH2:18-pr-00050; Ruling Date: 01/15/2021; Ruling Judge: Tiffany Grove; Majority Opinion: Smith, J. Disposition: Reversed and Remanded. Appellee taxed with costs of appeal. Votes: Carlton and Wilson, P.JJ., Greenlee, Westbrooks, McDonald, McCarty and Emfinger, JJ., Concur. Lawrence, J., Concurs in Result Only Without Separate Written Opinion. Barnes, C.J., Not Participating.

EN BANC

2022-TS-00024-COA

David Earl Pujol a/k/a David Pujol v. State of Mississippi; Harrison Circuit Court 1st District; LC Case #: B24011300280; Ruling Date: 05/25/2018; Ruling Judge: Christopher Schmidt; Disposition: On the Court's own motion, this appeal is dismissed as untimely and for lack of an appealable judgment. All costs of this appeal are assessed to Harrison County. Smith, J., not participating. Order entered 06/27/2022.

EN BANC

2022-TS-00298-COA

Joshua Trey Morgan v. State of Mississippi; Madison Circuit Court; LC Case #: 45CI1:21-cr-00244-JR; Ruling Date: 03/14/2022; Ruling Judge: Steve Ratcliff, III; Disposition: On the Court's own motion, this appeal is dismissed for lack of an appealable judgment. All costs of this appeal are assessed to Madison County. Emfinger, J., not participating. Order entered 06/27/2022.