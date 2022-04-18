Listed below are the Mississippi Court of Appeals decisions for the week of May 17, 2022:

Smith, Joel, J.

X 2021-CP-00428-COA

Kenneth S. Cunningham v. Mississippi Department of Corrections; Sunflower Circuit Court; LC Case #: 2019-0232; Ruling Date: 03/31/2021; Ruling Judge: Margaret Carey-McCray; Majority Opinion: Smith, J. Disposition: Affirmed. Sunflower County taxed with costs of appeal. Votes: Barnes, C.J., Carlton and Wilson, P.JJ., Greenlee, Westbrooks, McDonald, Lawrence, McCarty and Emfinger, JJ., Concur.

Smith, Joel, J.

X 2021-CP-00972-COA

C.D. Pickle, Jr. a/k/a Clanton D. Pickle Jr. a/k/a C.D. Pickle v. State of Mississippi; Leflore Circuit Court; LC Case #: 19107-CICR; Ruling Date: 06/07/2021; Ruling Judge: Richard Smith; Majority Opinion: Smith, J. Disposition: Affirmed. Appellant taxed with costs of appeal. Votes: Barnes, C.J., Carlton and Wilson, P.JJ., Greenlee, Westbrooks, McDonald, Lawrence, McCarty and Emfinger, JJ., Concur.

McCarty, David Neil, J.

X 2020-KA-01279-COA

Styvekka Thompson a/k/a Styvekka S. Thompson a/k/a Styvekka Keeara Samone Thompson a/k/a Peanut v. State of Mississippi; Attala Circuit Court; LC Case #: 18-cr-00070-1; Ruling Date: 10/19/2020; Ruling Judge: George Mitchell, Jr.; Majority Opinion: McCarty, J. Disposition: Affirmed. Appellant taxed with costs of appeal. Votes: Barnes, C.J., Carlton and Wilson, P.JJ., Greenlee, Westbrooks, McDonald, Lawrence, Smith and Emfinger, JJ., Concur.

McCarty, David Neil, J.

XX 2021-CA-00761-COA

In the Matter of The Estate of Frances M. Jordan: Unifund CCR Partners v. The Estate of Frances Jordan, Executrix Pamela M. London and Executrix Elena Jordan Tate; Forrest Chancery Court; LC Case #: 18CH1:20-pr-00065-SM; Ruling Date: 06/22/2021; Ruling Judge: Sheila Smallwood; Majority Opinion: McCarty, J. Disposition: Reversed, Rendered, and Remanded. Appellees taxed with costs of appeal. Votes: Carlton and Wilson, P.JJ., Greenlee, Smith and Emfinger, JJ., Concur. Barnes, C.J., and Lawrence, J., Concur in Part and in the Result Without Separate Written Opinion. McDonald, J., Concurs in Part and Dissents in Part Without Separate Written Opinion. Westbrooks, J., Concurs in Part and Dissents in Part With Separate Written Opinion, Joined by McDonald, J. Concurring in Part and Dissenting in Part Opinion: Westbrooks, J. Votes: McDonald, J., Joins This Opinion.

Lawrence, Anthony N., J.

X 2020-KA-00360-COA

Malcolm McLaughlin v. State of Mississippi; Hinds Circuit Court 1st District; LC Case #: 19-340WLK; Ruling Date: 07/26/2019; Ruling Judge: Winston Kidd; Majority Opinion: Lawrence, J. Disposition: Affirmed. Hinds County taxed with costs of appeal. Votes: Barnes, C.J., Carlton and Wilson, P.JJ., Greenlee, Westbrooks, McDonald, McCarty, Smith and Emfinger, JJ., Concur.

Lawrence, Anthony N., J.

X 2021-CA-00610-COA

Gloria Carter v. Total Foot Care and Dr. Michael Zaleski, Individually and in his Professional Capacity; Lamar Circuit Court; LC Case #: 37CI1:20-cv-00094-PH; Ruling Date: 06/04/2021; Ruling Judge: Prentiss Harrell; Majority Opinion: Lawrence, J. Disposition: Affirmed. Appellant taxed with costs of appeal. Votes: Barnes, C.J., Carlton and Wilson, P.JJ., Greenlee, Westbrooks, McDonald, McCarty, Smith and Emfinger, JJ., Concur.

McDonald, Deborah, J.

X 2021-KA-00318-COA

Donald Ray Jolly v. State of Mississippi; Neshoba Circuit Court; LC Case #: 20-CR-027-NS-MD; Ruling Date: 03/18/2021; Ruling Judge: Mark Duncan; Majority Opinion: McDonald, J. Disposition: Affirmed. Neshoba County taxed with costs of appeal. Votes: Barnes, C.J., Carlton and Wilson, P.JJ., Greenlee, Lawrence, McCarty, Smith and Emfinger, JJ., Concur. Westbrooks, J., Concurs in Part and in the Result Without Separate Written Opinion.

Wilson, Jack L., P.J.

XX 2021-CA-00207-COA

Anthony K. Hood and Barbara L. Hood v. A & A Excavating Contractors, Inc., Asbury Lane Village, LLC and ALV Development, LLC; Rankin Circuit Court; LC Case #: 61CI1:19-cv-00320-JE; Ruling Date: 11/20/2020; Ruling Judge: John Emfinger; Majority Opinion: Wilson, P.J. Disposition: Affirmed. Appellants taxed with costs of appeal. Votes: Barnes, C.J., Carlton, P.J., and Greenlee, J., Concur. Lawrence and Smith, JJ., Concur in Part and in the Result Without Separate Written Opinion. McCarty, J., Concurs in Part and Dissents in Part With Separate Written Opinion, Joined by Westbrooks and Lawrence, JJ.; McDonald and Smith, JJ., Join In Part. McDonald, J., Dissents Without Separate Written Opinion. Emfinger, J., Not Participating. Concurring in Part and Dissenting in Part Opinion: McCarty, J. Votes: Westbrooks and Lawrence, JJ., Join This Opinion. McDonald and Smith, JJ., Join This Opinion in Part.

Barnes, Donna M., C.J.

X 2021-CP-00103-COA

Taje Leondas Dortch a/k/a Taje Dortch a/k/a Taje L. Dortch v. State of Mississippi; DeSoto Circuit Court; LC Case #: 17CI1:20-cv-00422-GC; Ruling Date: 12/23/2020; Ruling Judge: Gerald Chatham, Sr.; Majority Opinion: Barnes, C.J. Disposition: Affirmed. DeSoto County taxed with costs of appeal. Votes: Carlton and Wilson, P.JJ., Greenlee, Westbrooks, McDonald, Lawrence, McCarty, Smith and Emfinger, JJ., Concur.

EN BANC

2020-CP-01077-COA

John Tallant a/k/a John Harley Tallant a/k/a John H. Tallant v. State of Mississippi; Lee Circuit Court; LC Case #: CR17-388(KM)L; Ruling Date: 09/03/2020; Ruling Judge: Kelly Mims; Disposition: The motion for rehearing is denied.

EN BANC

XXX 2021-CA-00080-COA

James Christopher Skinner v. State of Mississippi; Rankin Circuit Court; LC Case #: 61CI1:17-cv-00143-JE; Ruling Date: 12/16/2020; Ruling Judge: John Emfinger; Majority Opinion: Lawrence, J. Disposition: Affirmed. Rankin County taxed with costs of appeal. Votes: Carlton and Wilson, P.JJ., Greenlee and Smith, JJ., Concur. McCarty, J., Concurs in Part and Dissents in Part With Separate Written Opinion. McDonald, J., Dissents With Separate Written Opinion, Joined by Barnes, C.J., and Westbrooks, J.; McCarty, J., Joins In Part. Emfinger, J., Not Participating. Concurring in Part and Dissenting in Part Opinion: McCarty, J. Dissenting Opinion: McDonald, J. Votes: Barnes, C.J., and Westbrooks, J., Join This Opinion. McCarty, J., Joins This Opinion in Part.