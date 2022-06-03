Listed below are the Mississippi Supreme Court decisions for the week of June 09, 2022:

Chamberlin, Robert P., J.

X 2020-IA-00881-SCT

The Mississippi State Port Authority at Gulfport v. Eutaw Construction Company, Inc.; Hinds Circuit Court 1st District; LC Case #: 25CI1:12-cv-00748-WAG; Ruling Date: 07/22/2020; Ruling Judge: Winston Kidd; Majority Opinion: Chamberlin, J. Disposition: Reversed and Rendered. Appellee taxed with costs of appeal. Votes: Randolph, C.J., Kitchens and King, P.JJ., Coleman, Maxwell, Beam, Ishee and Griffis, JJ., Concur.

Beam, Dawn H., J.

X 2020-CA-01164-SCT

Jean S. Hardin v. Town of Leakesville, Mississippi; Greene Circuit Court; LC Case #: 21CI1:15-cv-00153-sbs; Ruling Date: 09/22/2020; Ruling Judge: Stephen Simpson; Majority Opinion: Beam, J. Disposition: Affirmed. Appellant taxed with costs of appeal. Votes: Randolph, C.J., Kitchens and King, P.JJ., Coleman, Maxwell, Chamberlin, Ishee and Griffis, JJ., Concur.

Maxwell, James D., J.

X 2021-CA-00666-SCT

Karen Rees McGee v. Comprehensive Radiology Services, PLLC; Forrest Chancery Court; LC Case #: 18CH1:18-cv-00411-S; Ruling Date: 05/18/2021; Ruling Judge: Rhea Sheldon; Majority Opinion: Maxwell, J. Disposition: Affirmed. Appellant taxed with costs of appeal. Votes: Randolph, C.J., Kitchens and King, P.JJ., Coleman, Beam, Chamberlin, Ishee and Griffis, JJ., Concur.

Kitchens, James W., P.J.

X 2020-IA-01244-SCT

Riverboat Corporation of Mississippi d/b/a Golden Nugget Biloxi Hotel and Casino v. Tresyla Davis; Harrison Circuit Court 2nd District; LC Case #: 24CI2:15-cv-00020; Ruling Date: 08/21/2020; Ruling Judge: Lawrence Bourgeois, Jr.; Majority Opinion: Kitchens, P.J. Disposition: Reversed and Rendered. Appellee taxed with costs of appeal. Votes: Randolph, C.J., King, P.J., Coleman, Maxwell, Beam, Chamberlin, Ishee and Griffis, JJ., Concur.

EN BANC

2016-M-00364

Joe W. McLemore, Jr. v. State of Mississippi; Newton Circuit Court; LC Case #: 4438; Ruling Judge: Vernon Cotten; Disposition: The Application for Leave to Proceed in the Trial Court of Newton County, Mississippi, filed pro se by Joe W. McLemore, Jr., is denied. Finding that the instant filing is frivolous, McLemore is hereby warned that future filings deemed frivolous may result not only in monetary sanctions but also in restrictions on filing applications for post-conviction collateral relief (or pleadings in that nature) in forma pauperis. Order, Dunn v. State, 2016-M-01514 (Miss. Nov. 15, 2018). To Deny With Sanction Warning: Randolph, C.J., Coleman, Maxwell, Beam, Chamberlin, Ishee and Griffis, JJ. To Deny: Kitchens and King, P.JJ. King, P.J., Objects to the Order in Part With Separate Written Statement Joined by Kitchens, P.J. Order entered 6/2/22.

EN BANC

2017-DR-01207-SCT

James Cobb Hutto, III a/k/a James C. Hutto III a/k/a James C. Hutto a/k/a James Hutto III a/k/a James Hutto a/k/a Jamie Hutto a/k/a The Hitman a/k/a James Cobb Hutto v. State of Mississippi; Hinds Circuit Court 2nd District; LC Case #: 11-5005; Ruling Date: 05/28/2013; Ruling Judge: William Gowan, Jr.; Disposition: The Response to Order Granting Motion for Appointment of Counsel for Representation for Successive Petition for Post-Conviction Relief filed by the Circuit Court of Hinds County is granted. The virtual hearing shall be conducted in compliance with Mississippi Rule of Criminal Procedure 1.8. All Justices Agree. Order entered 6/1/22.

EN BANC

2018-CA-01709-SCT

Jeffrey Havard a/k/a Jeffrey Keith Havard v. State of Mississippi; Adams Circuit Court; LC Case #: 02-KR-0141-J; Ruling Date: 09/14/2018; Ruling Judge: Forrest Johnson, Jr.; Disposition: Motion to File Motion for Attorney Fees and Expenses Under Seal filed by counsel for Jeffrey Keith Havard is granted. The Motion for Approval of Attorney Fees and Expenses is granted. All Justices Agree. Order entered 6/2/22.

EN BANC

X 2019-CT-01794-SCT

Kendall Magee a/k/a Kendall K. Magee v. State of Mississippi; Walthall Circuit Court; LC Case #: 2018-132-S; Ruling Date: 10/31/2019; Ruling Judge: David Strong, Jr.; Majority Opinion: Griffis, J. Disposition: Reversed and Remanded. Walthall County taxed with costs of appeal. Votes: Kitchens and King, P.JJ., Coleman, Maxwell, Beam, Chamberlin and Ishee, JJ., Concur. Randolph, C.J., not participating.

EN BANC

2020-CT-00228-SCT

Demario Walker a/k/a Demario Dontez Walker a/k/a Kiriyama San Givonni a/k/a Kiriyama Zyreonia San Givonni v. State of Mississippi; Greene Circuit Court; LC Case #: 18-cr-10025-DH-1; Ruling Date: 02/24/2020; Ruling Judge: Dale Harkey; Disposition: Demario Walker's Petition for Writ of Certiorari is denied. All Justices Agree to Deny. Order entered 6/2/22.

EN BANC

2020-CA-01164-SCT

Jean S. Hardin v. Town of Leakesville, Mississippi; Greene Circuit Court; LC Case #: 21CI1:15-cv-00153-sbs; Ruling Date: 09/22/2020; Ruling Judge: Stephen Simpson; Disposition: Appellee's Motion to Strike Portions of Appellant's Briefs is granted in part and denied in part. See opinion of this Court handed down this date.

EN BANC

XX 2021-EC-00305-SCT

Scotty Meredith v. Clarksdale Democratic Executive Committee and Mayor Chuck Espy; Coahoma Circuit Court; LC Case #: 14CI1:21-cv-00005; Ruling Date: 03/23/2021; Ruling Judge: Andrew Howorth; Majority Opinion: Griffis, J. Disposition: Affirmed. Appellant taxed with costs of appeal. Votes: Randolph, C.J., Kitchens and King, P.JJ., Maxwell, Beam, Chamberlin and Ishee, JJ., Concur. Coleman, J., Concurs in Part and in Result With Separate Written Opinion. Concurring in Part and in Result Opinion: Coleman, J.