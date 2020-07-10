The East Central Community College campus in Decatur will fully reopen to students and the general public beginning at 8 a.m. on Monday, July 13.

The college’s centers in Philadelphia, Choctaw, Louisville, Forest, and Carthage will also reopen to visitors on July 13.

The ECCC campus has been closed to students and visitors since March 16, with classes transitioning to online and alternate delivery formats for the remainder of the spring semester, and both the June and July summer semesters.

Employees have been transitioning back to work over the past few weeks, with the college fully staffed Monday through Friday beginning Monday, July 6.

Current office hours on the main campus in Decatur are 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 8 a.m. to Noon on Friday.