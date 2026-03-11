East Central Community college hosted a Ribbon Cutting Ceremony for the Hogue-Brantley Alumni House on March 3. The alumni house is named after the parents of Larry Hogue, a 1961 graduate of ECCC who served as the college’s first vice president for foundation and alumni.

Prior to the ribbon cutting, Dr. Dan Lanier (ECCC Board of Trustees member), Jim McAdory (Alumni Association Board President), Mr. Hogue, and ECCC President Dr. Brent Gregory shared remarks.

“This home has been part of East Central’s history for many years, serving as a residence for college presidents, coaches, and administrators,” Gregory said. “Today it becomes something even more meaningful—a place that belongs to every person who has attended this institution. We appreciate Larry Hogue and the many donors who helped make this vision a reality.”

Immediately after the ceremony, the alumni house was opened to self-guided tours.

According to ECCC, the Hogue-Brantley Alumni House will serve as an on-campus gathering place for alumni engagement activities, as well as house the Alumni Relations Director, Foundation Executive Director, and the Foundation Fundraiser offices.