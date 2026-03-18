After the kids have found all the eggs hidden in the yard, it will be time for the Easter feast, and Earth’s Bounty offers some great delectables to make this Easter dinner delicious and memorable.

As we open our 15th season, our vendor favorites are returning, and we’re welcoming a new vendor who brings the best of fresh products to the Earth’s Bounty market. Blue Courage is a small farm collaborative that gathers together products like local poultry, Gulf Coast seafood and fresh mushrooms.

The year’s opening festival is Saturday, April 4 at The Max, where we will be for our second year. The MAX has proven to be a site both customers and vendors enjoy, with its attractive location, additional parking, and an ideal site for musical entertainers and customers. Adding to that is free admission to the MAX exhibits for market customers during the festival.

On the MAX stage will be Aa’Keela Hudnall, an Earth’s Bounty favorite who lights up the stage with her energy and her own interpretations of rock and country classics. The arts vibe will continue as Cary Haycox will teach oil pastel and charcoal still life drawing classes from 9:00am – 11:30am. And don’t forget to check out new artist Jane Martin, whose printmaking works will be featured at today’s Art Farm booths.

Greater Meridian Health Clinic will once again offer free blood pressure screenings. As always, Earth’s Bounty runs from 8 a.m. until noon on the first Saturday of each month, April through November.