East Central Community College invites alumni, friends, and community members to attend the dedication and ribbon cutting for the Hogue-Brantley Alumni House at 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday, March 3, on the Decatur campus. A brief ceremony will be followed by an open house and self-guided tours.

Originally built in the 1920s as a private residence, the historic home was purchased by East Central Junior College to house the college’s first president and continued for decades as housing for college leadership. Today, the renovated home begins a new chapter as a welcoming space dedicated to alumni engagement, gatherings, and special events.

The transformation was made possible through the generosity of alumni and supporters, including a leadership gift from Mr. Larry Hogue, who also served as East Central’s first Vice President for Foundation and Alumni. Donor plaques displayed throughout the house honor those whose contributions helped preserve the college’s heritage while creating a space for future memories.

The updated Hogue-Brantley House now houses the college’s department of Alumni Relations and the ECCC Foundation and features renovated hospitality spaces for meetings, receptions, and special events.

The public is invited to attend and celebrate this historic moment for East Central Community College.