East Central Community College students received Alumni Memorial Awards during the 2022 Awards Ceremony held on the campus in Decatur.

Students receiving awards and their respective hometowns include (front row, from left) Madison McLemore of Forest, Alatha Chaney English Award; Rish Alford of Houston, Andrew F. Webb Football Award; Annabelle Miller of Lucedale, Arno Vincent Award for Academic Excellence in Athletics; Bethany Young of Clinton, Billy Wayne Baucum Award for Secondary Education; Austin Doughty of Forest, Danny Ray Killens Engineering award; and Johnathan Atkinson of Union, Dr. Edwin Miller Medical Services Award; and (back row, from left) Matthew Mackey of Brandon, Howard Sessums Men’s Basketball Award; Gianna Esposito of Union, Jack B. Mayo Phi Theta Kappa Award; Emma Robinson of Newton, Opal McMullan Dickerson Elementary Education Award; Perla Lopez of Sebastopol, Sara Carr Deaton Business Technology Award; Emily Boyd of Carthage, Sue Yarbrough Fulgham Speech Award; and Keshawn Davis of Morton, Citizenship Award. Not pictured are Quivonte McDonald of Forest, William S. Giffin Men’s Intramural Award; Brandy Mills of Newton, Ruth Carr Vincent Award for Academic Excellence in Non-Traditional Education; Tyler Smith of Conehatta, Homer F. Hunter Award for Athletic Managers; and Wynter Taylor of Lancaster, Texas, Earline Wood Memorial Award for Women’s Basketball. .