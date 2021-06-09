New and transfer students planning to attend East Central Community College in fall 2021 can now take advantage of weekday “Walk-In” Orientation sessions on the Decatur campus.

Walk-In Orientation is available beginning June 7 Mondays through Thursdays from either 8:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. or 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. The college will be closed on Monday, July 5, for the Independence Day holiday. Fall 2021 classes begin on Monday, Aug. 16.

Students attending a Walk-In Orientation should first go to the Admissions Office in the Smith Student Union Building to obtain their log-in information and Orientation agenda. Students will then go to the Success Center in the Burton Library to register for classes. Following registration, students will tour the campus. New students will be able to acquire their student IDs and parking permits while on the tour. Students should bring a photo ID and their license tag number with them to Orientation.

Students are encouraged to arrive promptly at 8:30 a.m. or 1:30 p.m.

Students planning to attend Orientation should have completed these three steps in admissions: ECCC Application for Admission (available online at www.eccc.edu); ACT or Accuplacer scores, which will be used for placement in English and mathematics courses; and high school/college transcripts. Transfer students must have all college transcripts on file before they can register for classes.

The Accuplacer exam may be taken to satisfy entrance score and course placement requirements. Students may take the Accuplacer exam provided that they have applied, been admitted, or been enrolled at ECCC. Accuplacer exams are arranged by appointment and are given in the Success Center located in the Burton Library on ECCC’s Decatur campus. To schedule a test, call 601-635-6219 or email lhughes@eccc.edu.

New students who have questions about their admissions status should contact the Office of Admissions at sholling@eccc.edu or 601-635-6207.