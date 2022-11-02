East Central Community College alumnus Ben Pace is the Decatur college’s new dual credit liaison/enrollment specialist.

As a member of the ECCC Enrollment Management team, Pace serves as the primary frontline liaison in partnerships and working relationships between the college and all early enrollment entities including dual credit/dual enrollment and middle college students; as direct point-of-contact for early enrollment and academic support; as direct point-of-contact for dual credit/dual enrollment arrangements with schools primarily serving secondary students; provides focused and specialized enrollment management and student support services to early enrolled students enrolled at all ECCC teaching locations; and provides early alert and intervention services to early enrolled students, among other responsibilities.

Pace of Collinsville is a 2016 graduate of East Central. He went on to receive his bachelor’s degree in biological sciences from Mississippi State University. He most recently served as an academic advisor for Mississippi State University-Meridian since February 2021. Before that he was a college navigator/academic advisor at Meridian Community College.

“We are extremely excited to have Ben Pace join our Enrollment Management team in this new and extremely important position at East Central Community College,” said ECCC Executive Director for Enrollment Management Dr. Marie Roberts. “Early enrollment in college is important in helping high school students get a feel for college classes and college life before their freshman year, and Ben’s role is vital to helping these ECCC students bridge the learning and social gaps between high school and college.”

At East Central, Pace was HEADWAE (Higher Education Appreciation Day: Working for Academic Excellence) Student of the Year in 2015 and inducted into the college’s prestigious Student Hall of Fame in 2016.

Priority advising and registration for dual credit, dual enrollment, and middle college students for the Spring 2023 semester at East Central Community College begins Dec. 1.

For more information on early enrollment with ECCC, contact Pace at earlyenrollment@eccc.edu or 601-635-6231.

