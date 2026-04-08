ECPDD TO HOLD PUBLIC HEARING FOR AGING PROGRAMS

The East Central Planning and Development District/Area Agency on Aging will hold a Public Hearing for Aging Programs on Friday, May 15, 2026, at 10:00 A. M. The meeting will be held at Multi-County Community Services Agency Auditorium located at 2900 Saint Paul Street, Meridian, Mississippi. We will also be celebrating Older Americans Month.

This year’s theme is “Champion Your Health.” It is a time to recognize older adults' contributions and reaffirm our commitment to supporting their health and independence.

The purpose of the Public Hearing is to inform all interested persons and organizations about programs and services available for persons aged sixty (60) and above in Clarke, Jasper, Kemper, Lauderdale, Leake, Neshoba, Newton, Scott, and Smith Counties.

Also, the Mississippi Department of Human Services Division of Aging & Adult Services will discuss statewide initiatives for the 60+ population. The goals and objectives for Fiscal Year October 1, 2026 through September 30, 2027 will be discussed and an update of current year activities will be presented. Comments from the public will be welcomed.

Publication Dates: April 15,

April 22, April 29 & May 6, 2026