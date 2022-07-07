This month of July has been one of the worst months that we’ve had in a long time. We had two deaths that were very tragic, and another was critically injured — all on one weekend this month.

Weekends like that are tough on us, especially to those who are responding to these tragedies. No one ever wants to go on a call like that.

So, if you see one of our first responders, please give them a word of encouragement. Thank them for what they do, and keep them in your prayers.

Also, pray for the families and friends who have been affected by these tragedies. We hope we never have to see another one like this.