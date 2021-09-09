Recent employment statistics confirm what many have been observing: Mississippi’s job picture is definitely improving from what it was at the start of the pandemic, but the improvement is uneven.

According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, manufacturing, transportation, trade and utilities have either regained or surpassed the number of jobs they provided prior to the pandemic. The leisure and hospitality sectors, though, have not done as well, still down some 11,000 jobs from where they were before COVID-19’s arrival.

In a lot of cases, it’s not because these jobs have been permanently eliminated. Restaurants, hotels and other similar institutions simply can’t lure back all the workers they laid off when the country abruptly shut down.

These workers, buoyed by generous unemployment benefits, used that period to rethink their careers. They decided that they could do better than the relatively modest wages and benefits their previous employers had provided and have less uncertainty about their continued employment.

It may take time and money to change their minds.

- The Greenwood Commonwealth