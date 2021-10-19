President Biden has accepted the fact that he’s not going to get from Congress the overly ambitious and expensive $3.5 trillion plan he wanted for expanding social services and fighting climate change.

Now the focus is on what to cut.

The Democratic president said he was inclined to still go for the whole package but to not guarantee funding for the full 10 years initially envisioned.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi says, however, that Democratic lawmakers are inclined to eliminate some of the proposals and fully fund the others.

Pelosi has the better idea, and not just because it’s better to do a few things well than a lot of things poorly.

Once a government program gets established, it becomes almost impossible to eliminate it. It develops a constituency that refuses to let it go.

If Biden’s way were followed, the unsustainable expense of what he is proposing would only be delayed, not denied.

- The Greenwood Commonwealth