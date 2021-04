East Central Community College students Connor Boggan (left) of Hickory and Sophie Wilkerson of Pulaski received first place honors in the Financial Analysis Statement category of the state DECA (Distributive Education Clubs of America) competition held virtually. They advanced to the national competition, which is also being held virtually. DECA prepares emerging leaders and entrepreneurs in marketing, finance, hospitality, and management in high schools and colleges around the globe. ECCC DECA sponsors are Wanda Hurley and Barry Karrh. EC Photo