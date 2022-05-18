The Board of Directors of Legacy Education and Community Empowerment Foundation, Inc. continues its tradition of awarding scholarships to students who have prepared themselves in the academic and community services areas. The Legacy Foundation, which is headquartered in Forest, has provided services to the community for 11 years. Constance Slaughter-Harvey, Esq. is the founder, and Constance Olivia Harvey-Burwell, ED is the co-founder. Scholarships have been awarded since the inception of the program in 2011. This year Legacy invested $31,000 in 31 Legacy high school and college scholars towards their education.

Awardees include:

• Darrius Thames graduated from Newton High School and will attend Southwest Community College to major in athletic training. Darrius is the 2022 W.L. Slaughter Memorial recipient.

• Caylan Goodman graduated from Newton High School and will attend Alcorn State University to major in Pre-Physical Therapy. Caylan is the 2022 O.K. Slaughter Memorial recipient.

• Daylon Taylor graduated from Newton High School and will attend Jones Community College to major in Welding. Daylon is the 2022 Theaodis Gary Sr. Memorial recipient.

• Myla Sanders attends East Central Community College and is a Surgical Tech. major. Myla is the 2022 Legacy Education and Community Empowerment Foundation Collegiate Board Scholarship recipient.

• De’Aerial Brooks attends East Central Community College and is a Pre-Nursing Major. De’Aerial is the 2022 Legacy Education and Community Empowerment Foundation Collegiate Board Scholarship recipient.

• Cindy Tran is a graduate of Leake Academy and will attend East Central Community College to major in Nursing. Cindy is the 2022 Gary and Slaughter recipient.

• Samone Jones is a graduate of Newton High School and will attend Hinds Community College to major in Forensic Science. Samone is the 2022 Henrietta Horton Memorial recipient.

Legacy teacher grant recipients

The Board of Directors of Legacy Education and Community Empowerment Foundation, Inc. continues its tradition of supporting teachers with classroom grants. This year, 14 teachers received total grants of $10,000 towards their curriculum plans.

Grantees include:

• April Smith (Newton Elementary School)-Reading Ed. Project

• Maleca Merrell (N.H. Pilate Middle School)-History and Life Skills Ed. Project

• Vernita Wash (Newton Career and Tech. Center)-Life and Career Skills Ed. Project

• Evany Gray (Newton Municipal High School)-Science Ed. Project

• Jason Posey (Lake Middle School)-STEM Ed. Project

• Principal Sharon Hoye (Lake Middle School)-Parental Engagement Project