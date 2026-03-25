The Mississippi State Board of Education recently approved Newton County School District and Union Public School District as new Districts of Innovation, empowering the districts to pilot creative instructional strategies, personalized learning paths, and partnerships that directly address local needs.

In statement’s released on March 19, both school districts shared that their approval for the designation, joining Western Line School District, for the 2026-27 school year. They join 12 other school districts that are currently designated Districts of Innovation in the state, including Gulfport, Tupelo, Oxford, Corinth, and Vicksburg. The designation is granted for a five-year period, with opportunities for renewal.

The distinction allows districts greater leeway in designing learning experiences, waiving certain state regulations to better prepare students for college, careers, and lifelong success. It emphasizes increased student engagement, reduced achievement gaps, and more meaningful, locally tailored opportunities.

Newton County School District

Newton County School District is proud to announce its recognition as a District of Innovation by the Mississippi Department of Education, a distinction that reflects the district’s commitment to creating more meaningful, student-focused opportunities for learning, growth, and future success.

The mission of the District of Innovation framework is to better prepare students for success in life and work by allowing districts greater flexibility in how they design learning experiences and opportunities. For Newton County School District, this distinction creates new possibilities to better serve students at every grade level.

Newton County School District’s innovation plan is built around a technology-driven, equitable PreK–12 model that focuses on workforce development, student growth, and postsecondary readiness. The district’s vision is to ensure that every student graduates prepared to enroll, enlist, or employ, with the knowledge, skills, and confidence needed to succeed in the next chapter of life.

“This distinction is about students,” said Ms. Brooke Sibley, Superintendent of Newton County School District. “It is about creating a school experience that is more relevant, more engaging, and more connected to the future our students are walking into. We want every child to understand that their education has purpose, that opportunity is within reach, and that their school is preparing them for life beyond graduation.”

Through the District of Innovation model, Newton County School District will expand opportunities designed to help students grow academically, explore their interests, and connect learning to real-world experiences. For students, this means greater access to learning experiences that are both rigorous and relevant. It means more opportunities for career exploration, job shadowing, work-based learning, dual credit, industry credentials, and skill development beginning early in a child’s school journey. It also means stronger systems of support so that students who need intervention, acceleration, or additional pathways to success can receive them in a more intentional and responsive way.

This distinction aligns directly with the district’s mission to Expect More and Deliver Beyond. In Newton County School District, that means expecting more for students by giving them more opportunities, more support, more relevance, and more preparation for the future. It also means delivering beyond the traditional model of education by creating student-centered experiences that build confidence, purpose, and readiness.

“As educators, our work must always come back to students,” Ms. Sibley said. “This distinction gives us the flexibility to think differently, lead boldly, and design schools in a way that better meets the needs of our children. We are excited about what this means for our students, our families, and the future of Newton County School District.”

Newton County School District joins a select group of Mississippi districts recognized as Districts of Innovation.

Union Public School District

The Mississippi Department of Education and the Mississippi State Board of Education have officially approved the Union Public School District as a District of Innovation, recognizing the district’s bold vision to ensure students are prepared for college, careers, the military, and life.

This designation allows Union Public School District to implement a forward-thinking, PreK–12 readiness and workforce development model centered on individualized student success and aspirations, career-connected learning, and expanded real-world experiences, while maintaining the district’s strong tradition of academic excellence.

“This is a proud moment for our district and our community,” said Superintendent Dr. Tyler Hansford. “We have built a strong foundation of success, and now we are taking the next step…shifting from a system focused primarily on accountability to one focused on readiness for next steps. This allows us to better prepare every student for what comes next.”

Union’s innovation plan introduces a personalized, flexible, and readiness-driven approach to learning, built around several key components:

-Individual Success Plans (ISPs) for Every Student

Every student in grades 7–12 will develop and maintain an Individual Success Plan, aligning academic coursework, career interests, and postsecondary goals. These plans will be reviewed regularly and will guide each student’s pathway toward graduation and beyond.

-Career-Connected and Real-World Learning

Students will engage in mentorships, internships, job shadowing, and virtual career experiences, expanding access to opportunities beyond the traditional classroom, especially critical in a rural setting.

-Flexible and Innovative Learning Structures

As part of the District of Innovation designation, Union Public School District will have the opportunity to explore alternate scheduling models and flexible learning structures designed to better meet the needs of students.

These flexibilities, made possible through approved waivers, create a pathway for the district to expand access to personalized learning, career experiences, and college and career readiness opportunities, while maintaining high academic expectations.

Students will have increased access to:

-Dual credit and dual enrollment opportunities

-Industry-recognized credentials and micro-credentials

-Partnerships with business, industry, and postsecondary institutions

The goal is for every student to graduate with meaningful experience, credentials, and a clear plan for the future. By expanding flexibility, increasing access to virtual and in-person opportunities, and aligning learning with student goals, the district is ensuring that every student, regardless of background, has access to high-quality, future-ready experiences.

Union Public School District has consistently been recognized for academic excellence. This designation builds on that success while positioning the district as a leader in innovation across Mississippi. UPSD now joins a select group of Mississippi districts recognized as Districts of Innovation, including Booneville, Corinth, Grenada, Gulfport, Hinds County, Oxford, Pascagoula-Gautier, Starkville-Oktibbeha, Tupelo, Vicksburg- Warren, and our friends just down the road...Newton County. This designation places Union among a leading cohort of districts committed to reimagining education through flexibility, innovation, and student-centered design.

“This is not about changing who we are, it’s about building on our strengths,” Hansford added. “We are proud of our rural community and the values that define us. At the same time, we are committed to ensuring our students are prepared to thrive in a rapidly changing world. We are Union, and we’re getting ready for what’s next.”