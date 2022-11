Education: Newton Elementary releases first honors lists

Newton Elementary School has recently released its 2022-2023 Term 1 Principal’s List and Honor Roll List. Students receiving honors include Principal’s List Kindergarten – Sumaia Ali, Kheland Barlow, Serenity Billups, Prycless Brand, Ma'kinley Brown, Micah Campbell, Linniya Curlin, James Dade, Jr., Jurnei Diego, Ja'Milyn Epting, Camille Jordan, Lauryn Lindsey, Landon Love, Chloe Martin, Jayceon Riley, Nakensley Robinson, Jayden Ruffin, Kayson Walker, Kingslin Walker, Stormy Weeks, Trey Williams Ava Marie Woodson First Grade – Ja’Cari Anderson, Julianna Beamon, Darius Bobbitt, Kaylen Curry, Kamrynn Gray, Kyleigh Gray, Marjavious Jackson, Jace Moore, Connor Seals, Telly Simmons Jr, Kayden Sims, Lucas Turner, Jukari Wheaton, Otis Whigham, Jr Second Grade- Jakiya May, Ivoy Poe, James Travassos Third Grade –Rayne Adkins, Caliee Newell, Ainslee Thorsten Fifth Grade- Dylan Coleman, Khamren Walker Honor Roll Kindergarten – Natalie Bell, Malaysia Broach, David Dukes, Kaylynn Jordan, Kennedy Peters Karleigh Pruitt, Ry'annah Smith, Bryson Wiggins First Grade –Aubreanna Bender, Kaysen Chapman, Paul Cook, Savanna Crapps, Alijah Donald, Kyler Douglas, London Espinoza, Bryson Ford, Jaxton Ickom, Addyson Lloyd, Layla Longino, Carsyn Newell, Aspen Pace, Kylie Patrick, Arielle Pruitt, Domani Russell, Xhavier Shepard, Jenesis Williams Second Grade –Adilynn Moncrief, Jakyla Pruitt, Brittany Pugh, Jayla Townsend Third Grade – Jordan Buckley, Ryan Lee Carlton, Ja'kayla Chapman, Mychael Davis, Tailor Dyess, Milton Hillie, Allyssa Holifield, Jayceon Johnson, Kaylie Jones, Mykah Kilgore, My'niah McGruder Fourth Grade –Joshua Buckley, Jaymia Coleman, Alyssa Jordan, Dillynn Moffett, Persia Robinson Fifth Grade – Anngilena Alcorn, Eric Boone Jr., Daytreyana Brown, Walter Buckley, Jamari Dallas, Javeon Forte, Khloee Gallaspy, London Holmes, Christian Jennings, Naef Karah Zakarian Pugh, Adam Shepard, Xayvian Stinner, Aaliyah Thames, Makenzie Turner, Aiden Ware

Copyright 2022 Emmerich Newspapers, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Copy Link

Did you enjoy this article? Click here to view this author's last article or here to see all of their content.