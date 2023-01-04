2023 will be a busy political year in the state of Mississippi, especially in Newton County. Many statewide and county offices will be up for election, with the Primary Election Day set for August 8, a Primary Runoff Election, if needed, on August 29, and the General Election Day set for November 7.

Qualifying for local and state offices began on January 3 and ends on February 1 at 5 p.m.

The 2023 election finds almost all offices in Newton County up for election, including District Attorney, Sheriff, Chancery Clerk, Coroner, County Attorney, all five Supervisor positions, Justice Court Judges, Constables, Tax Assessor/Collector, and both District 2 and District 4 Election Commissioners.

Ten executive offices in Mississippi are up for election in 2023, including Governor, Lieutenant Governor, Attorney General, Treasurer, Auditor, Commissioner of Agriculture and Commerce, Commissioner of Insurance, three seats on the Public Service Commission and three seats on the Transportation Commission.

Those running for local or state office should know that there is a new law that requires you to have lived two years in the district of the office that you are running for.

To register to run for a county office, go by the Newton County Circuit Clerk’s office to fill out Intent to Qualify. There is a one-hundred-dollar fee for this process.

If you are going to be affiliated with a political party, there is one-hundred-dollar fee for that, as well. If running as an independent, there are various numbers of signatures required, dependent on which office you are running for. Contact the Circuit Clerk office for more information.

Here is a look at the individual offices and their qualifications:

GOVERNOR

A qualified elector, at least 30 years old, a citizen of the United States 20 years, and a resident of the state five (5) years next preceding the day of election. Miss. Const. of 1890, Art. V, §117, Art. XII, §250.

LIEUTENANT GOVERNOR

A qualified elector, at least 30 years old, a citizen of the United States 20 years, and a resident of the state five (5) years next preceding the day of election. Miss. Const. of 1890, Art. V, §128, Art. XII, §250.

SECRETARY OF STATE, AUDITOR, TREASURER, INSURANCE COMMISSIONER

A qualified elector, at least 25 years old, and a citizen of the state five (5) years next preceding the day of election. Miss. Const. of 1890, Art. V, §§133 and 134, Art. XII, §250; Miss. Code Ann. §83-1-3.

ATTORNEY GENERAL

A qualified elector, a practicing attorney for five (5) years, at least 26 years old, and a citizen of the state five years. Miss. Const. of 1890, Art. VI, §173, Art. XII, §250.

COMMISSIONER OF AGRICULTURE & COMMERCE

A qualified elector with a general knowledge of agriculture, mining, manufacturing, statistics, and general industries and an experienced and practical agriculturist. Must be a resident of the state for five (5) years immediately preceding the day of election. Miss. Code Ann. §69-1-1;

Miss. Const. of 1890, art. XII, §250

PUBLIC SERVICE COMMISSIONER

A qualified elector, at least 25 years old, a resident of the Supreme Court district in which he/she seeks election, and a citizen of the state five (5) years preceding the day of election. Miss. Code Ann. §77-1-1; Miss. Const. of 1890, Art. VII, §186, Art. XII, §250.

TRANSPORTATION COMMISSIONER

A qualified elector and a resident of the Supreme Court district in which he/she seeks election for five (5) years immediately preceding the day of the election. Miss. Code Ann. §65-1-3.

DISTRICT ATTORNEY

A qualified elector of the district and a practicing attorney admitted to practice before the Supreme Court of Mississippi for two years. Must be a resident of the district for five (5) years immediately preceding the day of the election. Miss. Code Ann. §25-31-1.

SENATE DISTRICT 31

A qualified elector of the state four (4) years, at least 25 years old, and an actual resident of the district or territory represented for two (2) years before the election. Miss. Const. of 1890, Art. IV, §42.

REPRESENTATIVE DISTRICTS 78, 81, 83, 84

A qualified elector and resident citizen of the state four (4) years, at least 21 years old, and a resident of the district represented for two (2) years before the election. Miss. Const. of 1890, Art. IV, §41.

SUPREME COURT JUSTICE

A qualified elector of the Supreme Court District in which election is sought, at least thirty (30) years of age, a practicing attorney and a citizen of the state for five (5) years preceding the day of election. Miss. Const. of 1890, Art. VI, §150.

COURT OF APPEALS JUSTICE

A qualified elector, at least thirty (30) years of age, a practicing attorney, and a citizen of the state for five (5) years preceding the day of election. Miss. Const. of 1890, Art. VI, § 150.

CHANCERY COURT JUDGE

A qualified elector, at least twenty-six (26) years of age, a practicing attorney for five (5) years, and a citizen of the state for five (5) years preceding the day of election. Miss. Const. of 1890, Art. VI, § 154.

CIRCUIT COURT JUDGE

A qualified elector, at least twenty-six (26) years of age, a practicing attorney for five (5) years, and a citizen of the state for five (5) years preceding the day of election. Miss. Const. of 1890, Art. VI, § 154.

COUNTY COURT JUDGE

A qualified elector for and from the county court district, at least 26 years old, a practicing attorney for five years, and a citizen of the state for five years preceding the election. Must be a resident of the county they seek election in for two (2) years on the day before the election. Miss. Code Ann. §9-9-5; Miss. Code Ann. §23-15-300.

SHERIFF

Not a defaulter to the state or any county or municipality or to the United States and a qualified elector. Must be a resident of the county they seek election in for two (2) years on the day before the election. Miss. Code Ann. §19-25-3; Miss. Const. of 1890, Art. V, §§135 and 138; Miss. Code Ann. §23-15-300

CHANCERY CLERK, CIRCUIT CLERK, TAX ASSESSOR/COLLECTOR

A qualified elector of the county in which he/she seeks election. Must be a resident of the county they seek election in for two (2) years on the day before the election. Miss. Const. of 1890, Art. V, §§135 and 138; Art. VI,§168; ART XII,§250; Miss. Code Ann. §23-15-300.

COUNTY ATTORNEY

A resident of the county for at least two (2) years prior to the general election, a qualified elector, and a regular licensed and practicing attorney. Miss. Code Ann. §19-23-9; Miss. Code Ann. § 23- 15-300.

SURVEYOR

A registered land surveyor and a qualified elector of the county in which he/she seeks election. Must be a resident of the county they seek election in for two (2) years on the day before the election. Miss. Code Ann. §19-27-1. Miss. Const. of 1890, Art. V §§135 and 138; Art. XII, §250; Miss. Code Ann. §23-15-300.

CORONER

A resident of the county for at least two (2) years prior to the general election of the county in which he/she seeks election, a qualified elector, at least 21 years of age, and possessing a high school diploma or its equivalent. The minimum education requirement shall not apply to any Coroner holding office on July 1, 1986, who is re-elected in the 1987 general election and thereafter as long as he/she maintains continuous active service. Miss. Code Ann. §19-21-103; Miss. Const. of 1890, Art. V, §§135 and 138; Art. XII, §250; Miss. Code Ann. § 23-15-300.

COUNTY SUPERVISOR

A qualified elector of the county and a resident in the district in which he or she seeks election for at least two years prior to the general election. Miss. Code Ann. §19-3-3; Miss. Const. of 1890, Art. XII, §250; Miss. Code Ann. § 23-15-300.

COUNTY ELECTION COMMISSIONER

A qualified elector of the county and a resident in the district in which he or she seeks election for at least two (2) years prior to the general election. Miss. Code Ann. § 23-15-213; Miss. Code Ann. § 23-15-300.

JUSTICE COURT JUDGE

A qualified elector and a resident of the county in which he or she seeks election for at least two (2) years prior to the general election, a high school graduate or its equivalent, and completion of a course of training required by law within six months of the beginning of the term of office. Miss. Code Ann. §9-11-3; Miss. Const. of 1890, Art. VI, §171 and Art. XII, §250; Miss. Code Ann. § 23-15-300.

CONSTABLE

A qualified elector of the county and a resident in the district in which he or she seeks election for at least two (2) years prior to the general election. Miss. Const. of 1890, Art. VI, §171 and Art. XII, §250; Miss. Code Ann. § 23-15-300.

What you need to know

Here are the offices up for grabs in 2023:

State Offices: Governor, Lieutenant Governor, Secretary of State, Attorney General, State Auditor, State Treasurer, Commissioner of Insurance, Commissioner of Agriculture and Commerce

State Senator and State Representative

State District Offices: Transportation Commissioners, Public Service Commissioners, District Attorney

County Offices: Sheriff, Chancery Clerk, Circuit Clerk, Tax Assessor, Tax Collector, Coroner, County Attorney, Surveyor,

County District Offices: Supervisors, Justice Court Judge, Constables, Election Commissioners Districts Two (2) and Four (4)

Qualifying Period

Began....................................Tuesday, January 3, 2023

Deadline .......5:00 p.m., Wednesday, February 1, 2023