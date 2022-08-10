﻿Wilson is now the unquestioned leader of the Sebastopol defense

﻿Last year, every team that played Sebastopol knew they had to block Jacob Williams to gain yards.

With the focus on Williams, that left the other inside linebacker, Trey Wilson, free to run and make tackles. And with Williams hurt, Wilson actually led the Bobcats in tackles with 87 stops.

Wilson has started since his freshman season and coach Keith Brown has seen the junior grow into an outstanding player for the Bobcats. He now stands at 6-foot-1 and weighs a solid 215 pounds.

“Trey is a kid that has gotten better every year,” Brown said. “He has started since his freshman season and that COVID year, he really took it upon himself to go work hard when everything was shut down. He has continually gotten bigger, stronger and faster and he lives in the weight room. He eats the weight room up. He has gotten so much stronger this year. Him and Luke (Winstead) are probably pound for pound our two strongest players on the team.”

Once the game kicks off, Wilson won’t come off the field unless he’s injured or the Bobcats have a big lead.

“He plays both sides of the football and he is going to be our anchor on defense this year,” Brown said. “He is our middle backer and he is going to be responsible for getting us lined up and making our calls on defense. He led the team in tackles last year with 87 and he has some big shoes to fill with losing Jacob Williams. It’s a big role to fill but he’s ready to takeout on.”

“He loves football and gives maximum effort every time he steps on the field,” Brown said “He is going to have to anchor the defense and be that guy this year like he was last year. We are probably going to need for him to lead us in tackles again this year if we are going to be successful. He has a nose for the football.”

Wilson said he can see that he’s going to have to pick up his effort this season.

“I haven’t really realized it but I’m a junior this year and one of the top guys we have coming back,” Wilson said. “I had some really good players around me last year. I’ve got some big shoes to fill with Jacob graduating. I think I will have to pick my role up a lot this year. I have been trying to do that this summer.”

On offense, Wilson plays guard for the Bobcats. He helped the Bobcats rush for 3,439 yards last season, an average of 286.6 yards a game. The Bobcats had a pair of thousand-yard rushers in David Williams with 1,414 yards and Kari Micheals with 1,045 yards with Wilson leading the way.

“Offensively, he is so athletic that he allows you to do a lot of things,” Brown said. “He may only be 215 pounds but he runs a 4.8 in the 40. We pull our guards a lot, just about every play. You can go back and look on film and if we are running buck sweep, he’s beating the running backs to the hole. He can really move. To have someone who can move as well as he does and is as strong as he, he is a huge part of our offensive line. With Luke over there on that side with him, it’s not a big secret where we are going to run the football.”

With senior Luke Winstead getting plenty of junior college interest, the Bobcats had plenty of coaching coming through campus this spring.

“This past spring, we had a lot of junior college coaches come by and he is on their radar,” Brown said. I expect him to get multiple offers and probably on the defensive side of the football. He wants to play linebacker. He has a great build for a linebacker and I see him being a linebacker on the next level. He is a box player for sure and has a nose for the football. He is going to get downhill and is going to strike you.”

Wilson’s mother teaches at Sebastopol and the junior says she “help” him stay on top of his grades.

“He has matured lot in the classroom the last couple of years,” Brown said. “He still has some silly in him but he’s doing a much better job of taking care of his business up there. He comes from a great family that is going to push him and make him take care of business.”

Wilson said when he’s not playing football, he loves to hunt and fish. He said his family has a cabin on the Tombigbee River in Alabama and he spends a lot of his summer there jet skiing and intertubing.