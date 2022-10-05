The Yellowjackets will get another star test this week as they host unbeaten Enterprise.

The Bulldogs have wins over Lake (31-0), Perry Central (42-6), Mize (7-6), Stringer (49-14), Quitman (27-13) and Morton (33-7).

“We played them tough last year and had the opportunity to take the lead in that game late,” Union coach Jordan Wren said. “We expect a really hard-nosed football game this week. The biggest thing is they don’t have the quarterback they had last year. He made most of the plays against us last year. With what they do, they are sound, and you have to be so disciplined on defense. This week will be about how disciplined we can be.”