Services for Erdis Kilpatrick Chaney will be held Thursday, May 27, 2021, at 1 p.m. from McClain-Hays Chapel with Dr. Mike Carr officiating. Visitation will be Thursday from 11 a.m. until time of service at McClain-Hays Funeral Home. Burial will follow in the Eastlawn Cemetery in Philadelphia. McClain-Hays Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Mrs. Chaney, 83, of Philadelphia died Thursday, May 20, 2021, at her home. She was born Sept. 15, 1937.

She was a native and longtime resident of Philadelphia. She worked for The Citizens Bank for 52 years and was vice president/senior deposit officer when she retired. Her hobbies were parasailing, flying small planes, trips to the beach and spending time with her grandchildren. She loved the Neshoba County Fair. Mrs. Chaney served as organist for 20-plus years at North Calvary Baptist Church. She was an active member of Trinity Baptist Church where she was especially fond of her Adult Ladies II Sunday School Class.

Survivors include her sons, Irvin Chaney (Penny) and Pat Chaney (Susan); grandchildren, Shannon Morrow (B.J.), Brad Chaney (Stephanie), Lindsey Marie Chaney, Patrick Chaney (Lindsey), Edward Chaney (Audrey) and Walton Chaney (Lauren); great-grandchildren, Hannah Kuntz, Molly Kuntz, Hayden Chaney, C. J. Chaney, Edward Chaney, Alistair Chaney, Peter Chaney, Tripp Chaney, Lola Chaney, Thea Chaney and Titus Chaney.

Preceding Mrs. Chaney in death were her husband, Ken Chaney; parents, Letha Aline McNeil and Clyde Curtis Kilpatrick; sister, baby Marie Kilpatrick; brother, Arthur Kilpatrick.

Pallbearers are Jeff Odom, Brad Chaney, B. J. Morrow, Patrick Chaney, Edward Chaney, and Walton Chaney.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to Trinity Baptist Church, Gideons International, or Quality Hospice.