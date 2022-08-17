﻿This is the fourth story in an ongoing series about what area schools have done in preparation for the 2022-23 school year.

While the national shutdown at the height of the pandemic in March 2020 had a negative impact on all aspects of American life, Newton County School Superintendent J.O. Amis can find some positive things with the federal funding received through the Elementary and Secondary Schools Emergency Relief (ESSER) monies.

ESSER funds have mostly recently been used by the school district to put a ceiling in the old Peavey building that was donated to the school district about three years ago, Amis said. Prior to receiving the funds, renovation of the building had stalled. With the funding the district will be able to complete the remodeling and renovation this year so that the Career and Technology Education Center (CTE) can be moved into the building for the start of school year 2023-24. Currently the center is located on MS Hwy. 15 in front o the elementary school building and has reached maximum capacity for students, CTE Director Aaron Cooley said.

“The ESSER funds, these stimulus packages, have been very beneficial for us because we utilized the majority of our money for the Career Center which is what we all think is priority,” Amis said.

With the renovation and remodeling starting this summer and continuing into the fall, not only will students have more room, there will be opportunities to add additional programs next year. Currently, high school students can enroll in the following CTE classes: agricultural and environmental science, agricultural power machinery, early childhood education, health science, engineering, informational technology, educator preparation and law enforcement and public safety. The educator preparation program is an additional program added this year, and the law enforcement program has moved to the high school to provide more space for the classes, Cooley said.

After the first week of school, Cooley said the number of students enrolled in CTE classes this fall is well over 200, and the classes are full. Full classes mean that juniors and seniors are given priority for some programs. “We don’t want to turn anyone away, but sometimes we have to get the juniors and seniors what they need.” Moving to a new building next year will ease the burden, Cooley said. It will also provide additional space for more programs. Currently programs in welding, culinary arts, and carpentry are being considered for the 2023-24 school year. Any additional programs must be approved by the Mississippi Department of Education.

With the current demands of the market and student interests in trades, Amis is excited to see the CTE program grow. “We added the Teacher Academy this year, and it’s very similar to the childcare program,” Amis said. “We have had great participation in the childcare program and this gives us another opportunity for those kids.”

“They’ve (CTE students) got to know algebra and all that,” Amis said. “That’s good, but we also need to be teaching them some trades. Expanding the careers center is the right thing for us and this is going to give us that opportunity.”

Another program designed this summer that will be implemented this fall will be a lunch program with law enforcement officers at both campuses. Amis said officers from the Newton County Sheriff’s Office and Decatur Police Department have accepted the district’s invitation to regularly stop enjoy lunch with students. The purpose of the program is two-fold, Amis said. It will provide a greater law enforcement presence on campus and provide students with an opportunity to meet law enforcement officers in a positive environment to foster a better relationship between children and law enforcement.

Another important on-going program centered around lunches is the Provision 2 which has provided free lunch and breakfast for all students in the district. Participation this year will be critical in determining the funding of the program for the next three years.

“This is a program where our participation needs to be really high this year because this is our year that counts,” Amis said. “We are paid off of this year’s participation for the next three years.” When the federal funding for free and reduced lunches was removed, Amis said the district used the Provision 2 program to provide the free meals. “If we hadn’t tried this (Provision 2) all the people that got free or reduced meals would have had to went back to paying starting this school year. So we’re trying this this year to see if we’ll be able to provide this in the future.”

While the remodeling of the Peavey building has been a large physical plant project, Amis noted other expenditures on buildings that will contribute to the comfort and safety of students on both campuses. Air conditioning systems were installed in the high school gym and elementary cafeteria while a solar panel installation project near the high school funded by a MS Power grant will help cut down electricity costs, Amis said.

“We put in a new HVAC at the high school gym,” Amis said. “We’ve been needing that for a long time and the ESSER funds gave us the ability to do that. When we have awards days and things like that it will be a lot cooler on everyone.”

ESSER funds were also used for the purchase of security cameras that will be installed during the fall semester.