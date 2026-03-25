Patience is a virtue. If that is true, I have had plenty of opportunities to grow! I remember a summer afternoon in the late 2000s when my wife and I were dating. I picked her up in Meridian, and we were headed to Jackson to meet my family at a church conference. Time was tight, and I was determined to arrive before the service began. Somewhere along the way, I made a mistake I had never made before. Without thinking, I drifted onto I-59 South instead of staying on I-20 West. Frustration set in immediately. The next exit was six miles away, and all I could think about was the time we were losing. By the time I turned around and got back on I-20, my irritation quickly gave way to something else. Cars were scattered across the median. We had missed a multicar accident by minutes.

What felt like a mistake suddenly looked like protection. In that moment, my frustration turned into quiet gratitude. What had felt like a costly mistake suddenly looked like protection. The delay I resented may have been the very thing that spared us from something far worse.

Life has a way of placing us on unexpected detours. We make plans, set timelines, and map out how we think things should go. We expect smooth roads and clear directions. But a wrong turn, a missed opportunity, or a closed door can send us in a direction we never intended. Our first reaction is often frustration. We feel like we’re losing time, falling behind, or missing out. We question why things didn’t go according to plan and replay the moment, wondering what we could have done differently.

But what if the detour isn’t a mistake? What if it’s mercy? The truth is, we rarely have the full picture. We see only the road ahead, not what lies miles beyond. We don’t see unseen dangers or near misses. Sometimes God redirects us. He is not trying to delay us, but to protect us.

Scripture reminds us in Proverbs 16:9, “In their hearts humans plan their course, but the Lord establishes their steps.” We plan the route, but God sees the road. And sometimes, His greatest acts of love come in the form of interruption like a job that didn’t work out, a relationship that didn’t last or a door that closed without explanation.

Each one can feel like a setback. But with time and perspective, many of us can look back and see how those detours shaped us, protected us, or led us somewhere better than we could have planned on our own. The challenge is that we rarely recognize the purpose of the detour while we are still driving through it. We sit in the delay, count the miles, and feel the inconvenience wondering why things aren’t going according to schedule.

Yet God’s guidance is not bound by our sense of urgency. Sometimes the detour is not about where we are going, but what we are being kept from. Other times, it is about who we are becoming along the way. Either way, the detour is never wasted.

That afternoon on the interstate taught me something I have carried ever since: not every wrong turn is wrong. Some are divinely appointed. Some are quietly protective. Some are the unseen hand of God guiding us away from harm and toward His purpose. So, the next time your plans fall apart, or your path takes an unexpected turn, take a deep breath.

What feels like a delay today might just be the detour that saved you.

Rev. Bradley Robbins is the Pastor of the Decatur Church of God, 14558 Highway 503, Decatur, MS 39327