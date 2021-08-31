East Central Community College shares the privilege with other colleges around the country of housing talented individuals from around the globe. Jashil Vithal is a South African soccer player who traveled over 8,600 miles to make Decatur, Miss. his new home.

"I really enjoy the environment," Vithal says, "I like how friendly and helpful so many people are towards me."

But how does a teenager from South Africa end up in the middle of Mississippi? And, maybe even more interesting, why?

Vithal, like most other college soccer players, has spent years enhancing his game. He is a midfielder for the Warriors, a position he has been developing into his whole life.

"I started out as a right fullback when I was seven years old, but the transition to the midfield came from my ability to play penetrative passes and technical ability on the ball. I fell in love with the work of the midfield and just embraced it as I grew older."

While many kids here in the United States have had similar stories, Vithal faced some different obstacles, ones that the kids here would never even dream of.

"I had to walk to training Monday to Friday. Training was always late, around 7 to 9 at night," he elaborated, "One night, I was walking home holding my cleats, Nike Hypervenoms, and these guys I had to walk past approached me with a knife. They were asking for money and I didn't have any. They took my cleats and I broke off, running home as fast as I could."

Vithal made it out of that situation and, eventually, made his way to Decatur. Fortunately, his path to America was a bit simpler. He spent last season at Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College.

"Basically, my coach in South Africa and the MGCCC head coach were friends. They played in college together. They got in touch, and my coach sent over my information."

While it didn't work out in Perkinston, he gained an ally in MGCCC's assistant coach at the time, Ethan Paschal. Paschal signed on as the head coach of the Warriors this offseason and reached out.

"He gave me an opportunity to further my game. I was happy to accept," Vithal said.

The Warriors had a rough year last season, totaling only four wins, but the new leader has high hopes for the season ahead,

"My goal is to make the playoffs," said Vithal. "I play and hold myself to the highest level possible, so if we can go further it'll be a blessing."

With a new head coach and eleven freshmen, there are doubts around the league. The Warriors look to use that as their advantage, but only time will tell if they can turn the newfound excitement into wins and, from there, a playoff run.